RCC to hold free cleaning service workshop

HAMLET – Anyone thinking about starting or growing a commercial cleaning, janitorial or maid service business can benefit from an upcoming free workshop being offered through the Small Business Center at Richmond Community College.

“How to Start, Grow Expand A Commercial Cleaning or Maid Service Business” will be offered Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Cole Auditorium on the College’s main campus in Hamlet.

Presenter Steve Carver will be providing step-by-step tasks and details on how to start or expand a commercial and/or residential cleaning business. During this workshop, you will start writing a business plan and get tips and strategies about marketing and pricing prospective jobs.

Discussions will include making initial presentations to customers, where and how to advertise, naming your business and website, surveying and where to find customers. Do’s and don’ts for new business owners will be also shared.

“Typical questions asked are, ‘Am I ready?’ ‘But which kind?’ ‘How much to charge?’ ‘First steps?’ All these questions can make an entrepreneur catch ‘analysis paralysis,’” Carver said. “This workshop will focus on how to search and select for several types of cleaning operations, including new construction, professional offices, residential homes, move in/out condo services and much more.”

Carver brings real business experience with over 45 years ownership of retail, wholesale, Internet and service businesses in North Carolina. He serves private enterprises with special training, appraising and market surveying projects, as well as public speaking on business related topics for small business centers throughout the North Carolina Community College System and individual businesses and private groups.

The workshop is free and open to the public. To register, go online to tiny.cc/sbcseminars, email ddhardison@richmondcc.edu or call Deborah Hardison, RichmondCC’s Small Business Center director, at 910-410-1687.

Pre-registration is preferred but, walk-ins are welcome.

Carter http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Steve-Carver.jpg Carter

By Wylie Bell For The Exchange

Wylie Bell is director of marketing and communications for RCC.

Wylie Bell is director of marketing and communications for RCC.