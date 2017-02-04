Firefighters wanted more input on substations

LAURINBURG – Some members of the Scotland County Fire Commission don’t like how construction of a proposed fire substation is proceeding.

They disagree with the location and size of the new structure and the fact that the two proposed substations will not be built at the same time. They also say county money being used to fund equipment for the exclusive use by Laurinburg.

The delegation of volunteer firefighters said they also want to make county residents to show up and voice an opinion at Monday’s board of commissioner’s meeting at the AB Gibson Education Center on Main Street. The board meets at 7 p.m.

“It sounds to me like the county manager is going behind our backs to do what he wants to with the money with no concern for the people that he’s supposed to be representing,” said Richard Thomas, a citizen representative on the Fire Commission.

Members said what they had proposed was a 20-year plan to replace all fire trucks in the county and allow for both substations to be built at the same time. The proposal set specifications for two 40 by 45 foot buildings with two bays, heat, insulation and bathrooms for a cost of $220,000 to $250,000.

“That is all, by classification of the department of insurance, that you need to be qualified as a substation,” said William Skipper a member of Laurel Hill Fire Department and president of Scotland County Fireman’s Association.

The delegation said the proposal was made based on information gathered by Donald Edge and Fire Commissioner Mack McDougald.

The two substations are expected to lower the insurance rates of residents who live on the extreme north and south ends of the county.

“Those residents right now are being classified with their insurance rating as unprotected,” Skipper said. “Were the substations to be built they would lower their rating from unprotected to a six decreasing their insurance rate by hundreds of dollars.”

The delegation disagrees with the size of the south station as well. They say that the size of the new building will be costly and will not provide an increased benefit.

“It is detrimental to [county residents’] to do,” Skipper said. “We can accomplish what we need with half the cost. We would end up saving over $300,000 by building the two the way they were originally [proposed].”

Skipper said no matter what the size of the building, the insurance rating would still only drop to a six with no other advantages.

County Manager Kevin Patterson said a larger building is a preventative measure to avoid future cost and headaches for residents and the county.

The insurance commission guidelines “are going to become more strict,” Patterson said. “We’re trying to use the citizens’ money in a way that will give them a long-term asset.”

The delegation alleges that building the south station larger than proposed will delay the north end project by a year and a half to two years which means they would continue to pay higher insurance rates and the higher tax rate while receiving no benefit from that tax.

“My biggest concern as fire chief in Laurel Hill is we’re supposed to do everything we can for citizens to make sure they pay the cheapest rate and provide protection for everything they own,” said Clyde Locklear, chief of the Laurel Hill Fire Department.

McDougald agreed.

“If we didn’t need to lower the people’s ISO rating we wouldn’t even be discussing this right now or even addressing a substation,” McDougald said.

But Patterson maintains that as soon as the south end construction is underway, the process of building a north station can begin.

No input

The firefighter group is also upset that the site for the proposed southern station was chosen without its input. The commission was under the impression that it would be allowed to help choose the site.

The group had selected a location on Leisure Road between Scotch Meadows subdivision and the town of Gibson outside of city limits between Bostic and Academy roads.

According to Eric Stubbs of the Gibson Fire Department, the location is two-tenths of a mile closer to the more populated area of Scotch Meadows than the site chosen by Laurinburg.

Stubbs said a resident offered to sell the property to the county for $7,500 and was willing to go lower.

The site chosen by the county is on Purcell Road inside city limits.

According to the delegation, this means the city would receive another fire station without having invested any money in the building.

“That’s rural taxpayer’s money; the people inside the city limits of Laurinburg do not pay a fire tax to the county,” said Clyde Locklear, chief of the Laurel Hill Fire Department.

Skipper said that there is no benefit to county residents in building the substation in city limits.

Patterson said that county residents do benefit from county funds being invested in the city’s fire department.

“The city of Laurinburg fire stations respond to calls outside of the city as well; they serve the entire county,” Patterson said.

The delegation is also unhappy that county money is being spent on trucks for the city. They say the trucks are being used exclusively by the city for the protection of residents who have not shared the burden of the three cent tax increase.

Patterson said the trucks were purchased at the request of the Fire Commission.

“Everything purchased in the last three years has been purchased according to the Fire Commission’s replacement schedule and been approved by the fire commission,” he said.

A group of delegates from county fire departments is challenging the county on its plan to build a fire substation on Purcell Road and county money being spent on new trucks like the one pictured, for city use. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Fire.jpgA group of delegates from county fire departments is challenging the county on its plan to build a fire substation on Purcell Road and county money being spent on new trucks like the one pictured, for city use.

By Beth Lawrence blawrence@civitasmedia.com