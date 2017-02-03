LAURINBURG − Police said a drunken driver knocked out a stoplight and disrupted traffic at the intersection of U.S. 401 and Ford Drive in the early Friday morning.

According to Assistant Chief Cliff Sessoms, police responded to an accident at 2 a.m. and noticed the driver was unsteady on his feet.

The driver, Guilherme Basile of Laurinburg, was attempting a left turn and lost control of the car, a 2009 Volkswagen, police said. Basile crashed into the signal cabinet which controls traffic lights at the intersection, according to Sessoms.

Basile, 26, of Belk Circle, was charged with careless and reckless driving and driving while impaired and given a $2,500 secured bond.

North Carolina Department of Transportation crews worked most of the day to replace the signals and wiring that were damaged in the accident.

