UNCP, Richmond create path to teaching degree

HAMLET – Richmond Community College is offering a new program this fall that will culminate in a K-6 teaching degree from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Details about the transfer program will be provided during a “Growing Our Own!” Teacher Education Program on Monday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Cole Auditorium on RichmondCC’s main campus in Hamlet.

“This is an affordable and accessible way for the many people who would like to become a teacher to earn their bachelor’s degree in education,” Dale McInnis, president of RichmondCC, said. “One of the biggest challenges our students face is transportation, so this collaborative effort with UNCP opens more doors for more people to pursue the careers they want.”

RichmondCC students will be able to enroll in the Associate in Elementary Education transfer program beginning this fall. Students who successfully complete this associate degree will then have the opportunity to become a UNCP transfer student at RichmondCC and then finish the Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. Students will take UNCP classes online and through distance education learning options on RichmondCC’s main campus.

