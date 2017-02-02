Laurinburg police continue probe into fatal shooting

LAURINBURG – There have been no new developments in the shooting death of a 21-year-old Lumberton man, according to Laurinburg Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams.

Jaquan Miegal McKeithan of Hall Street was found Tuesday morning shot to death at the intersection of Stewartsville and Lincoln roads in the Washington Park area.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at about 7:25 p.m. Williams said officers arrived at what appeared to be a wreck and found McKeithan unresponsive inside a white Mercury Grand Marquis.

McKeithan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Williams said his department is still gathering information and inspecting evidence.

The department is also using the assistance of “other agencies to assist with analyzing evidence,” Williams said.

Police are exploring several possible motives and an autopsy is being conducted by the state medical examiner’s office, according to Williams.

Williams expressed regret over the loss of the young man’s life.

“It’s disheartening and disappointing anytime we lose a member of our county,” Williams said. “I knew him personally, coached him as a youth. He was liked by a lot of people.”

Williams said the department is “working hard” to find the shooter and bring them to justice.

McKeithan was a 2014 Scotland High School graduate who played point guard on the basketball team and had been attending Fayetteville State University.

Jaquan Miegal McKeithan. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Mckeithan-4.jpg Jaquan Miegal McKeithan.

