LAURINBURG — A man was shot and killed Tuesday at the intersection of Stewartsville and Lincoln roads in the Washington Park area according to police.

Police Chief Darwin Williams said the incident is under investigation at this time and could not provide details.

Witnesses at the scene said the man appeared to have been shot while inside a vehicle.

The story will be updated when more information is available.

http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_police-lights-night.jpg