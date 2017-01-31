Seven vie for Miss UNCP on Thursday

PEMBROKE — Seven contestants will compete for the title of Miss UNC Pembroke on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Givens Performing Arts Center.

The 2017 Miss UNC Pembroke will receive a $2,000 scholarship, free student housing and a meal plan for one year. First runner-up receives a $750 scholarship, and second runner-up, $500 scholarship. Non-finalists will receive $100 scholarships.

This year the audience has an opportunity to select a Community Choice winner. Support your favorite contestant at the UNCP CARE Resource Center by donating non-perishable items such as canned meats, peanut butter, cereal, breakfast bars, and hygiene items, such as toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, and soap.

Donation collection bins for each contestant will be setup in the lobby of the Givens Performing Arts Center. The contestant with the most votes — one vote per item — will receive a $250 book scholarship.

The public is welcome. Tickets are $5.

The contestants are:

— Mia Baxley is a junior majoring in Political Science from Maxton. For talent she will be dancing. Her platform is mental health awareness and ending its stigma.

— Kiara Atkinson is a sophomore majoring in Criminal Justice from Lumberton. She will sing and her platform is “Becoming Brave: Mentoring and Outreach.”

— DeAndrea Crockwell is a junior majoring in Social Work from Hope Mills. She will perform a lyrical dance and her platform is promoting physical and mental health through fitness and dialogue.

— Jasmine Davis is a junior majoring in Theatre from High Point. Her talent is singing and her platform is preventing sexual violence.

— Rebecca Hayes is a junior majoring in Biology from Fairmont. For talent she will be performing a praise dance. Her platform is cancer awareness and research.

— Shania McMillian is a junior majoring in Psychology and Mass Communication from Shannon. She will be singing and her platform is Working for a CAUS: College Accessibility for Underserved Students.

— Rebecca Wey is a junior majoring in Theatre and Mass Communication from Charlotte. Her talent is spoken Word and her platform is minority presence within media and theatre.

The emcee for the evening is Michelle Braxton and the pageant’s executive director is Cynthia Oxendine. Zavery McDougald is the director and choreogrpaher and the business manager is Teresa Bryant.

For information, call 910-521-6175 or email teresa.bryant@uncp.edu.

By Mark Locklear For The Exchange

Mark Locklear is Public Communications Specialist for UNC Pembroke.

