DOT: Road to Aberdeen to be widened

LAURINBURG — The state Department of Transportation has added widening U.S. 15-501 all the way from Laurinburg to Aberdeen to its list of new improvement projects.

The upgrade was included in a recently released draft of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), a blueprint that includes more than 1,400 proposed projects across North Carolina.

The project would widen U.S. 15-501 to four lanes between Aberdeen and Laurinburg. The estimated cost is $210.2 million with construction beginning in 2027.

The full STIP is available for review online at https://connect.ncdot.gov/projects/planning/STIPDocuments1/Draft%202017-2027%20STIP.pdf.

