Arrest made in Laurinburg store shooting

LAURINBURG – Police have arrested a Laurinburg man in connection with a shooting at a convenience store on Jan. 14.

Trashon Deman Patterson, 19, of Mills Street, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm in city limits, and going around to the terror of the public, according to Assistant Police Chief Cliff Sessoms.

Patterson was arrested on Friday and given a $100,000 secured bond.

Police said the arrest stems from a Jan. 14 shooting at the City Express Convenience store on Main Street. The victim said a man shot him in the leg.

Trashone Demar Patterson