County wants substation right

LAURINBURG – County Manager Kevin Patterson knows the process of building the new fire substation is not going as quickly as some had hoped, but he believes that added time will benefit the final product.

Patterson blames part of the holdup to delays in the process and the desire for a building able to accommodate fire protection needs years into the future. Patterson said he wants a building that will be “useful for fire service 15 years from now.”

“We could have easily gone in and poured a slab and put up a metal garage and been done,” Patterson said. “But that would have given us no ability to expand services or meet needs in five years … so in five years that building would lose its value.”

The station will be built near the water tower on U.S. 401 just off of Purcell Road at the southern edge of Laurinburg. It will expand the coverage of the South Central District currently served by the Laurinburg Fire Department. According to Engineer Donald Locklear with the Laurinburg Fire Department, the substation will cover areas south of Academy Road.

Currently, the county is preparing clear the property and arrange soil compaction surveys.

Those surveys test the ability of the soil on a site to support a structure. An ideal soil is one that does not settle too much over time or whose volume does not change drastically when saturated with water.

Patterson said the county will begin seeking informal bids on the survey from four companies with whom it has previously worked. Mike McGirt, public building and grounds supervisor, will contact the companies and arrange to receive the bids.

Patterson said such surveys have cost the county around $1,200 in the past but could not give an estimate on this project.

Patterson believes the substation can still be completed this year.

“Once we get all that in place, we can go out to the bidding process; we will move much quicker,” Patterson said.

Patterson added that once the work begins on south station the county could start the process for the station on the north end of town. He said the building process would be similar but the difference between the two sites is that the county will have to purchase the land on the north end of town which Patterson said should not be too complicated an issue.

The south end of the county already has adequate fire coverage, but the addition of the new substation will help to further reduce the area’s fire insurance rating, according to Patterson.

The new station will bring that end of the county to an Insurance Service Office rating of 6.

“When the board voted to approve the increase in taxes, the substations were not on anybody’s schedule,” Patterson stated. “The only thing on the schedule was for equipment.”

The county bought three fire trucks between 2015 and 2016. Stewartsville received a tanker in 2015, and Laurel Hill and city of Laurinburg North Station received pumpers in 2016. The county has also ordered a pumper for city of Laurinburg South Station.

Patterson said that much of the funds taken in went to individual fire departments to cover maintaining and replacing equipment.

The county allocates fire departments on a semi-annual basis. Last year the following disbursements were made: Gibson Fire Department – $15,963, Laurel Hill Fire Department – $21,065, city of Laurinburg – $20,715.50, city of Laurinburg – $20,633.50, North Scotland – $17,973.50, Springhill – $17,682 and Stewartsville – $16,968.

The county plans to pay out the same amounts in 2017.

The county also reimburses fire departments for the cost of insurance on county owned equipment: Gibson Fire Department – $1,456, Laurel Hill Fire Department – $3,990, city of Laurinburg – $2,248, city of Laurinburg – $4,386, North Scotland – $2,261, Springhill – $1,927 and Stewartsville – $2,664.

By Beth Lawrence [email protected]

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

