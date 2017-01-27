Chair ready for chamber role

LAURINBURG –John Ferguson is a new face as chairman of the Laurinburg-Scotland Chamber of Commerce.

But he is an old hand at helping the local business association.

A chamber volunteer since 2013, Ferguson took over as chairman Thursday night during the 78th annual membership dinner. The retired businessman replaces Dean Nichols as leader of the board of directors.

Ferguson said is proud of the work the chamber has done and wants to “keep on doing” many of the activities in place.

“My primary job will be to inspire and motivate the chamber to promote Scotland County and continue to tell the good things about Scotland County,” he said.

Ferguson is retired from Lucent Technologies Bell Labs and hopes his corporate involvement will benefit his work for the chamber.

“I will use my past experience in corporate America as a project director and transfer that to the chamber,” Ferguson stated.

Ferguson believes a lot of good things go on in the county and emphasized the importance of positivity. He pointed to the work of the committee of 100 which offers incentives to those thinking of investing in the area. Local business owners may provide housing, haircuts, rental cars or other services to accommodate newcomers as they set up shop here according to Ferguson.

“It’s a little edge, something to show that local businesses and citizens appreciate and are concerned with businesses coming in,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson wants to continue to keep residents informed of the chamber’s efforts through measures like the State of the Community Breakfast and candidate forums.

He spoke highly of Leadership Scotland classes as a way for people to be connected and informed.

“Everybody should take [those] classes,” Ferguson said. “It worthwhile to know what we have to offer here in Scotland County.”

Ferguson thinks residents should focus on and promote the better aspects of the area rather that concentrating on the negatives.

“Tell the story; tell the good story; there are a lot of good stories in Scotland County,” Ferguson said pointing to Cypress Bend Vineyards, the Story Telling Arts Center and the county’s proximity to colleges like Richmond Community College, St Andrews and UNC Pembroke.

He also believes that the town’s easy access to nearby beaches and other tourist spots like Pinehurst is a selling point.

Ferguson also believes in the power of the individual to impact the county. He wants people to ask themselves what they can contribute and be inspired to work “hard and smart.”

Ferguson also donates his time and efforts to the board of the United Way and Department of Social Services. He is the vice chair of Scotland Memorial Foundation and serves on the Finance Committee for Scotland Memorial Hospital. Ferguson is an executive member of the Cape Fear Council of Boy Scouts. He serves Spring Branch Missionary Baptist Church as treasurer and deacon. He is also a former board member and treasurer for Southeastern Community and Family and Services.

Retired businessman and longtime civic volunteer, John Ferguson, hopes to apply his acumen to his new role as chairman of the board for the Laurinburg-Scotland County Chamber of Commerce. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Ferg.jpg Retired businessman and longtime civic volunteer, John Ferguson, hopes to apply his acumen to his new role as chairman of the board for the Laurinburg-Scotland County Chamber of Commerce.

Ferguson takes over gavel

By Beth Lawrence [email protected]

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

