Mayor: Consultant may improve police

LAURINBURG – Could a consulting firm help the Laurinburg Police Department do its job better?

Mayor Matthew Block thinks so and has urged the city to consider a fresh set of eyes and ears to help with issues like staffing, pay and efficiency.

Block made the recommendation during the city council’s recent planning retreat.

Some on council agreed that there may be areas where the department could improve, but said because many of Block’s concerns were already being addressed by the department, the mayor may want to form a committee with the police chief to see what the “real issues” are.

Block said he regularly hears recommendations from residents about fighting crime that include suggestions of more officers, curfews, stepped up community policing and cameras in high crime areas. Block said the local police force might benefit from things like a laser fingerprint scanner, patrol cars with GPS or connecting to pawn shops online to check for stolen goods.

“Obviously we have a crime problem and there’s no one cause or simple fix,” Block said. “Having an outside law enforcement consultant could only help ensure we are doing everything possible to combat and prevent crime.”

The State Bureau of Investigation’s Uniform Crime Report released earlier this month showed that overall crime rose slightly in Laurinburg from 2014 and 2015.

Overall crime, including murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault and larceny rose to 1,035 reported offenses in 2015 up from 1,020 offenses the year before, according to the report.

Block pointed to the department’s $3.1 million budget and said that crime was the “biggest thing we do” in the city from a budgetary standpoint.

The mayor said he spoke with a consulting firm who had law enforcement experts would come in and assess needs of the department like staffing, pay, efficiency, processing and evidence handling.

“If the police department were to be involved in litigation such as evidence storage or processing or suspect questioning and handling, to have documentation that we have a review process and we are up-to-date on best practices would serve as protection against liability should anything go wrong,” Block said.

The cost of the consultant would run between $45,000 and $50,000, according to Block.

Council member Curtis Leak said there could be some logic to the mayor’s idea. Leak said past administrations had notassessed the department.

“I don’t believe we ever brought a police consultant in,” he said. “We never really looked at the needs and the wants of it,” Leak said.

Police Chief Darwin Williams said that many of the ideas the mayor suggested had already been done. The department is already connected to the computer system Leads Online that shows police locally pawned items, and Williams said the sheriff’s office offered the use of a digital fingerprint scanner.

Williams added that his department does well with the resources it has. In 2016, the department’s approximately 25 officers answered 23,506 calls for assistance.

“People call us and we respond,” Williams said. “These are not the calls where officers run up on an incident and not called into the call center. These are calls for service.”

Some members of council suggested a meeting between the mayor and the chief to assess the department’s needs and decide whether to bring in a consultant.

“I’m willing to sit down with you, and I’m willing to talk with you about whatever idea you may have that may work,” Williams said. “I’m willing to look at it …. I’m willing to listen.”

But Block is opposed to forming any kind of local committee and argued that an outside entity might have more up-to-date methods and ideas to address crime. He added that it would be a good opportunity for Williams to remove himself from the politics of the issues and having a consultant would “take [Williams] off the hot seat.”

“This is not about police deficiencies or problems with police … it’s not about anything Chief Williams is doing,” Block said.

Courtesy photo Mayor Matthew Block has suggested the city hire an outside consultant to help the police department address crime. Some on council suggest a local committee that includes the mayor and the police chief be formed first to look at any issues.

By Beth Lawrence [email protected]

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

