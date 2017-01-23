Delinquent LHA accounts create headache for city

LAURINBURG – City Council continues to face challenges as the Laurinburg Housing Authority continues to move forward with its decision to move residents to individual electric bills.

The housing authority’s decision is part of a move by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to encourage energy conservation. Currently Laurinburg Housing Authority residents pay for electric service as part of their rent, but HUD hopes that moving them to an individual billing system will encourage residents to be more energy efficient.

The thinking behind the change is that if tenants never see a bill they have no idea how much energy they are using and no way to track costs; therefore, they have no incentive to cut back on use.

The transition is not required by HUD, but almost all other housing authorities have already transitioned to this system. Laurinburg Housing Authority is one of a handful who have not, according to director Nancy Walker.

Walker pointed out that other residents in assisted housing like Section 8 and the housing authority in Maxton are already responsible for their own utilities.

The problem for the City Council is two-fold.

First, approximately 100 of the nearly 500 tenants have outstanding balances from past electric accounts with the city. Those accounts have to be brought current before the resident will be allowed to connect to the city’s power grid.

Laurinburg Housing Authority occupants were notified of the move in 2015 in an attempt to allow those with outstanding accounts to be bring them current.

“They’ve had almost two years to be working on it,” Walker said. “We’ve had meetings with them to see if they need assistance.”

Under the housing authority’s current system a tenant’s rent and utilities are based on 30 percent of their adjusted income. If their rent is $290, then $120 of that is used to pay the utilities. Tenants are charged extra if their bill exceeds the allowance.

With the new system, rent would be reduced by the utility allowance, so someone paying $290 in rent would see their bill reduced by $120, and the tenant would keep that money and put it towards their individual electric bill.

The assistance Walker referred to are government and charitable energy assistance programs. She added that the two years have also given renters a chance to set money aside for the connection fees.

Carrie Neal, finance director for the electric department, notified council at its recent retreat that the current total of delinquent accounts stood at $37,142 and said that some residents had paid off bills while others had worked out payment plans.

One suggestion was to forgive the overdue accounts. Another possibility was to waive the $230 connection deposit to ease the financial burden of those who are already struggling. If the city did both of those things, it would stand to lose just over $100,000 in connection fees and $37,000 in past due accounts.

Councilman JD Willis said the issue has to be resolved and that he hoped Walker would be able to answer council’s questions on the subject at their February meeting.

“Council has to be consistent,” Willis said “If we allow those 100 residents to not pay delinquent bills, I’m sure council will be chastised by the 5,000 other customers of the city who we require that they not have delinquent accounts.”

The second issue for the city is adding nearly 500 customers to its billing cycle. Currently, the city sends all the bills to Laurinburg Housing Authority which makes one payment. The new system will require generating individual statements for all the tenants.

“From our end it means going from one [customer] to having 490 tenants,” said City Manager Charles Nichols. “The utility department in already maxed out; to add 500 people is more on us.”

Nichols said the city is trying to make sure it is “geared up” for the change.

No concrete deadline has been set for the change. HUD has already pushed the date of switch back once, but Walker hopes to make the transition this summer.

By Beth Lawrence [email protected]

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

