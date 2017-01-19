Animal control adds fees

LAURINBURG – The Scotland County Board of Health could put some teeth — at least financially — in its rules regulating animal control.

No new laws have been added under the guidelines, but a fee schedule has been put in place for violations.

According to board Chairman Bob Davis, there was previously no punishment for offenses. If a dog was running at-large, animal control would seize the animal and take it to the shelter, Davis said.

Under the new system, the first offense for an animal at-large could be $250.

Finance Officer Beth Hobbs told the board that, according to state law, the county Health Department would be allowed to collect fines unless levied in connection with a crime.

The fines and fees cover dogs running at-large, abandonment and mistreatment of animals, animal attacks, proper keeping of exotic pets and regulations concerning boarding kennels, foster homes and rescues. Fees and fines range from $100 to $500.

Davis wanted to know if fines would have to be mediated in court and how that would affect who receives the money collected. Current statutes state that revenue from fines and forfeitures addressed by the court system are paid out to the school system.

Davis, a Scotland commissioner, said the county needed more information because he was “unsure” whether the new Animal Control rules would fall under that statute.

“We’re hoping it can stay with the Health Department,” Davis said.

In other business, David Hines from Advance Imaging Systems gave the board an update about scanning the Health Department’s medical records to create digital files.

The company began the job in February 2016 and has digitized one-third of all records.

“AIS sent a proposal for completion of the project, but we need to make sure when we want to finish it because we have other needs for the health department,” said Health Director Kristen Patterson.

The board also heard from Patterson and Child Health Nurse Maria Roberts concerning child fatalities in the county. In 2015, there were seven child deaths: four under the age of one, two between the ages of one and four, and one between the ages of 10 and 14.

Officials said the deaths were due to a variety of reasons: one from birth defects, one from a pre-natal condition, one illness, one car accident, two drownings and one homicide.

A team comprised of representatives from various areas of the Health Department coordinate to educate citizens on issues that affect child mortality.

The department also coordinates with the Infant Mortality Reduction Group to create opportunities for education. The department currently has a safe-sleep campaign, education and encouragement for genetic testing, and education on how to properly install car seats. Parents who attend parenting classes receive a free car seat.

“The classes are monthly,” Patterson said. “Call the Health Department and ask for Maternal Health.”

The department also plans a community outreach car seat safety event in March, according to Patterson.

The board also approved a request for receipt of additional state funds for Maternal Health in the amount of $5,374 and a request for receipt of additional funds for Zika preparedness in the amount of $3,429.

Beth Lawrence|Laurinburg Exchange David Hines of Advance Imaging Systems addresses the Board of Health about digitizing Health Department records. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_AIS.jpg Beth Lawrence|Laurinburg Exchange David Hines of Advance Imaging Systems addresses the Board of Health about digitizing Health Department records.

By Beth Lawrence [email protected]

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

