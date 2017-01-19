Laurinburg mayor, council feud continues to simmer

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Mayor Matthew Block has once again asked city council members to refrain from discussing city business in private.

Council members have denied the accusation and told the mayor that he needs to nurture a less adversarial relationship with the board.

The charges and counter charges came during the comment portion of Tuesday’s Laurinburg City Council meeting.

Council member J.D. Willis expressed anger over a recent Facebook post by the mayor that said Block would be “hard pressed to find five worse people to run the city than our current city council.” Council members have repeatedly chastised Block over his comments on social media.

“That is really terrible to me,” Willis said of the post. “That says we have a long road to hoe in 2017 and we really not concerned with working together if we don’t get our way.”

But Block said council members should focus on creating a transparent and open government. He said Tuesday marked the third time he has asked council members to consider a policy to prohibit discussions of city matters out of public view.

“For the third time … on behalf of most of citizens … would council agree to no conversations amongst each other? Block said. “The public deserves to hear everything that is being said in regard to public business.”

Block said it is the kind of activity that has gotten the Robeson County school board in trouble after “a secret meeting by six members lead to the surprise firing of their superintendent and the hiring of another one.”

But several council members said that the city’s ethics policy already bans the action that Block wants addressed. The city also sends out official notices if a quorum of council members plans to attend an event or activity.

“It appears to me mayor that you are not listening,” Council member Mary Jo Adams said. “You asked three times and three times we had the same response. We are not conducting city business outside of council meetings. You need to listen to what we are saying. We have a policy and were trying to follow the policy.”

Adams said Block needed to be better informed.

“We would like for you to get on board and follow the same policy and maybe read the ethics policy and get whatever programs that are out there in regards to mayors,” Adams said.

Council member Dee Hammond added that Laurinburg is a small community and city leaders are going to run into each other. She said that does not mean council members are discussing upcoming agenda items.

“Sometimes when a person rants so much about things being done, they may be having secret meetings,” Hammond said. “My question to you is … are you having secret meetings?”

Block, who has no allies on council, scoffed at the idea.

“When we don’t agree with what you want, you attack us in any way, shape or form,” Hammond said. “But I’m going to continue to talk to whoever I want.”

Willis said when council members talk outside of meetings it is to bounce ideas off each other.

“If you would speak to council and have some conversation and dialogue, I would be more than happy to bounce it off you too. But you come in here one minute to 7 p.m., open the meeting and then after the meeting, you’re gone,” Willis said. “You don’t even speak. You don’t say diddly, diddly, diddly to us.”

Council member Drew Williamson said he would also welcome Block’s input on a wide range of issues and said so at their first meeting together.

“I was hoping that we would get it and we have not,” Williamson said.

He added that the recent planning retreat showed that the mayor and council agreed on more issues than disagreed.

“We spent three hours where I thought we had genuinely worked together,” he said. “I can only say how much more we can accomplish if we will work together.”

But Willis said even when council members agree with Block, he will go on Facebook and accuse city leaders of being disingenuous.

“I’m agreeing with you and you turn around and bam, slam me upside the head,” Willis said. “What do you want me to do, agree with everything you come out with? If you want that, it will be a cold day before it happens.”

Block said it was clear to him that Willis wanted the board to continue to meet secretly.

“I don’t understand why you wouldn’t want to give the public reassurance,” Block said.

Willis said the real problem is that Block can no longer keep issues from council. Willis said he has seen memos from Block’s first term where he tried to withhold matters from council.

“You will write that crap that J.D. runs things. Your biggest problem is we’re running the city and communicating and everything. The city manager receives all that we receive,” Willis said. “When you were the mayor before you and (then City Manager) Ed Burchins did what you wanted to do and didn’t dial the city council in.”

During the council comment section, Willis also took exception to a reader’s who used the name Smartypants to comment on a Laurinburg Exchange website story on Charles Nichols being named City Manager of the Year. Willis said the reader suggested that he had picked Nichols for the award, but the selection was made by a group of about municipal managers in the region.

Red Springs Town Manager James Bennett, who chairs that regional association, also said Nichols was selected by his fellow managers before presenting the award Tuesday.

“Mr. Smartypants or Mrs. Smartypants, Dummypants or whatever the name… get your facts together,” Willis said. “The bottom line is you’re are jealous.”

Council member J.D. Willis during this week's Laurinburg City Council meeting where he said Mayor Matthew Block continues to have an adversarial relationship with city leaders.

Reach Scott Witten at 910-506-3023

