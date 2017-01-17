Laurinburg to tackle town’s appearance

LAURINBURG – City Council agreed that Laurinburg still has a long way to go to combat litter. That and other ways to make the city more appealing were among topics at this week’s annual planning retreat.

A recurring issue is the problem of city beautification. Litter and abandoned homes continue to be an issue for the town.

The council agreed that efforts to address the issue had fallen short.

The topic was introduced by Mayor Matthew Block who called litter sweep a “great initiative” but wanted to know what more could be done. He said the solution had to be “multifaceted” because the burden currently falls on the city’s four beautification workers.

“To make a lasting impact on the situation something more or different has to be considered,” Block said.

Block suggested education programs in schools and more surveillance and enforcement of laws saying that less litter had economic and lifestyle benefits.

Council member Dee Hammond also asked for an update on the adopt-a-street program.

A representative of the Beautification Department said letters were sent out asking if people who had adopted the 43 spots in the city would like to continue to maintain their areas.

It was suggested that the signs recognizing adopters be removed for those who had not maintained spots.

Officials said that the city had been unable to utilize the help of enough inmates to keep up with the problem. Because the prison has to give access to inmate labor to other towns.

City Manager Charles Nichols said that the city was down to four inmates who are working on a daily basis.

“We’re constantly requesting inmates from … the district correctional facility, and everybody’s requesting them now Robeson County, us” Nichols said.

Council agreed to revisit the issue at a council meeting in March.

In a related matter, council member Mary Jo Adams asked for an update on building code enforcement and how the city deals with vacant homes.

Adams said she had has a number of complaints from about abandoned and boarded up homes.

Zoning Officer Mac McInnis currently handles violations on a complaint-driven basis. Due to limited staff, McInnis cannot go out looking for violators, officials said.

Council member J. D. Willis asked if McInnis could “take an hour or two hours during week and cover a certain portion [of town]?”

The mayor also suggested that McInnis might partner with police to help tackle the issue.

“We do go out with Mac on several occasions,” Police Chief Darwin Williams said. “We do go out and try to trouble shoot for [abandoned] cars.”

Council agreed to revisit the issue in April after reaching out to other municipalities to see how they have handled the problem.

Also discussed was the clearing of the Leith Creek Greenway. The land between JC Park and Caledonia Road has been cleared of trees to aid crime prevention in the area but stump removal still needs to be done.

Block and Adams asked Nichols to look into creating a budget and looking for grants that could help the city turn the land into some kind of recreation area.

http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_litter-IMG_1776.jpg

By Beth Lawrence [email protected]

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169