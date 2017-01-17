Ambassador to visit St. Andrews on Jan. 19

LAURINBURG — St. Andrews University will play host to an Ambassador from Suriname to the United Nations on Thursday.

Henry Leonard Mac-Donald, the new permanent represenative of Suriname to the United Nations, will be meeting with a number of classes and having meals with faculty, staff, and students, as well as giving a public address at 7:30 p.m. in the Belk Room in the Belk Student Union.

The public address is titled will be “Small Country, Big World: One Ambassador’s Life at the UN, Representing His Country and Solving Global Problems.”

Two St. Andrews students, siblings Tariq and Xiomara Getrouw, collegiate swimmers visited the Kingdom of Lesotho over Thanksgiving break to share their affinity for swimming and all things aquatic with children in the impoverished African nation.

The trip was made possible by Mac-Donald, who is a family friend of the siblings and connected them with Lesotho’s ambassador, Kelebone Maope. Through their connection, Tariq and Xiomara decided to return the favor and invite Mac-Donald to Laurinburg to experience St. Andrews University.

Mac-Donald departed New York in December 2015 to take up the position of Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Paramaribo, Suriname’s capital, after serving as Permanent Representative for eight years.

During his career, Mac-Donald has also served as deputy chief of missions at Suriname’s Embassy to the United States in Washington, D.C., as well as Alternate Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS) along with Chargé d’ Affaires ad Interim at the Embassy in Washington and Interim Representative to OAS.

An academic and legal scholar with nearly two decades of Government service, Mac-Donald was Coordinator of the Unit for International Affairs and Human Rights in the Ministry of Justice and Police from 1989 to 1998. He subsequently served a three-year stint as Deputy Chief of Mission at his country’s Permanent Mission to OAS.

Mac-Donald earned a master’s in law and government from American University in Washington, D.C., and a legal master’s from Suriname’s Anton de Kon University.

Courtesy photo St. Andrews students Tariq and Xiomara Getrouw smile for a photo with Ambassador from Suriname to the United Nations Henry Leonard Mac-Donald. The ambassador will be visiting St. Andrews on Thursday.