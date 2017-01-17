Laurinburg to consider day for fireworks

LAURINBURG — City Manager Charles Nichols will ask the Laurinburg City Council for direction tonight on when it wants to hold the annual Independence Day fireworks display.

Council will meet at 7 p.m. at the Laurinburg Municipal Building at 303 west Church St.

Because the holiday is on a Tuesday this year, it has been suggested that the display could be held on Saturday, Sunday or Monday instead.

Nichols said the cost for the fireworks display to be held on July 4 is $12,000. It is slightly lower — $11,700 — to be held on another day.

In other business, the council may discuss a potential policy detailing how the mayor communicates with the city clerk. City leaders would not say if there were any issues with correspondence between city officials, but suggested the mayor should communicate with the city manager rather than subordinates.

Council will also hold a public hearing tonight on a request for a conditional-use permit to operate a circus at 1206 Turnpike Road. The Zerbini Family Circus would open from 5 to 7 p.m. on April 27. The Laurinburg Planning Board has unanimously recommended approval of the request.

In other business, council will consider a resolution appointing Mary McNeill as deputy finance officer. McNeill is senior accounting technician for the city.

Reach Scott Witten at 910-506-3023

