Laurinburg mayor, council spar at retreat

LAURINBURG –The Laurinburg City Council held a mostly civil retreat this week to map out its plans for the coming year, but a discussion over ethics and board roles showed the tension that is never too far from the surface between the mayor and council members.

About 30 people, including city department heads and the public, attended the nearly four-hour session on Tuesday to discuss issues like crime, littering, code enforcement and Laurinburg’s fiber network.

But a review of the council’s ethics policy brought a charge by Block that council needs to be more transparent and stop conducting public business in private.

“I’d like to hear what council’s feelings are on the issue that … there should not be private conversations about public matters between council members and whether or not council wants to make that policy going forward,” Block said.

The mayor said an example would be the recent vote to spend $7.5 million to construct a new City Hall. According to Block, the motion to proceed with the facility was made by council member Curtis Leak and seconded by council member Mary Jo Adams because the two are not up for election. Council members J.D.Willis, Dee Hammond and Drew Williamson will face voters in November 2017.

“Never once in 100 sessions since I’ve been mayor has Leak made a motion and Adams seconded it until the very unpopular idea of spending more money on City Hall came up,” Block said.

Williamson said Block’s characterization of the vote — which was unanimous — was wrong and that he had planned to make the motion himself, but decided to let someone else do it because he had spoken at length at the meeting and wanted to give someone else a chance to talk.

“There was nothing orchestrated as far as I’m concerned,” Williams said.

Block said Williamson may “have not been in on the plan.”

Willis objected to that notion and asked Block “whoever said that there was a plan?”

“Me,” Block said.

When Willis asked how the mayor could make that argument, Block told him it was based on the way Willis had “run this place for the last 20 years.”

Willis started to swear and caught himself: “Mayor you’re full of … mess.”

At that point, Jean Klein, the retreat’s moderator, broke up the argument by saying that the conversation was “non-productive.” Klein, a regional planner with the Lumber River Council of Governments, had been asked to serve as the session’s facilitator.

“The item before the board is the ethics policy … I’m calling the lack of respect,” said Klein, who reminded the group that respectful conduct was part of the rules set before the meeting began.

Hammond had requested the ethics review. She said the policy had not been reviewed since 2010 and she wanted council to “refresh” its knowledge of the policy and look for ways it might need to be changed.

“I’d like to see a simple version of our code of ethics,” Hammond said.

After a discussion of when to put the ethics policy on the agenda, Adams broached the subject of ethics training.

“We need to be sure that we participate in the ethics training that is required of us,” Adams said. “Has anybody not done that?”

The question seemed to irritate Block and he asked if Adams was serious.

“Have you had your ethics training? Adams asked the mayor.

“Is that any of your business?” Block replied.

Klein interrupted again and reminded council members that they were required by law to attend an ethics course offered by Lumber River Council of Governments for every elected board in the state.

Block wanted to know why Klein was addressing the requirement.

“Why are you making a point of this,” the mayor said. “Are you privy to some type of information?”

Klein said no and tried to explain, but was interrupted by Block. “Why are you going there?” he said. “I don’t understand.”

“You’re getting a little defensive… let’s hold up,” Willis told the mayor.

Block said that he was trying to figure out what Klein’s motive was.

Klein again attempted to defend herself saying that she did not know who on council had received the training.

“Listen ma’am,” Block said as he talked over her, “I just asked council to commit to not talking amongst themselves, and you ruled that out as not being a topic of conversation. Now you’ve gone off onto some other ethics training thing. That’s not what we’re talking about because you’re talking to Mary Jo your buddy at COG or whatever the hell it is.”

The meeting moved on to the role of the mayor as set forth by state statutes and city charter.

City Attorney Bill Floyd reviewed the laws pertaining to the mayor’s job duties.

Floyd said that the mayor can only vote as a tie breaker, call special meetings, conduct civil and ceremonial services, declare a state of emergency and impose a curfew, request state police and military backup during martial law, and declare a quarantine during a rabies outbreak.

Willis took the opportunity to remind the group that Laurinburg operated under a weak mayor-strong council system. He pointed out that the mayor had no veto power.

Block said that Willis did not understand the situation.

“A weak mayor is talking about the legislative options,” Block said. “It doesn’t mean that the mayor has to be weak.”

Block provided background on the origins of the weak mayor system saying that it was brought about to combat nepotism and corruption creating a change in how cities were operated by taking certain responsibilities from the mayor.

“What wasn’t taken from the mayor, Mr. Willis, was that the mayor is elected to give a vision to the city,” said Block “And council is there to make sure it’s done responsibly.”

Block added that council had a misunderstanding of their respective roles.

“The mayor is seen by the people, for good reason, as the leader of the city,” Block said “And that’s why they elected me … So yes, I’m a weak mayor in terms of what I can say and what I can’t … A weak mayor is not what I am.”

“I’m aware of that,” Willis said.

Council agreed no further action was needed on the matter and moved on to other matters.

By Beth Lawrence [email protected]

