Report: Scotland crime up in 2015

LAURINBURG —There was more crime in Scotland County in 2015. While local law enforcement officials said the uptick is unfortunate, they also said they are doing a better job catching criminals.

Scotland County’s crime rate for 2015, the most recent year studied, was released last week as part of the State Bureau of Investigation’s Uniform Crime Report. It showed that overall crime rose in Scotland County between 2014 and 2015.

The figures are based on information provided by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and the Laurinburg Police Department, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

Overall crime in Scotland County, including murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault and larceny rose to 1,728 reported offenses in 2015 up from 1,640 offenses the year before, according to the report.

Of those, 1,035 reported offenses occurred in the city in 2015, while 693 offenses happened in the county, including towns like East Laurinburg and Gibson that do not have their own police force.

The report said there were five murders in 2015 with four in Laurinburg and one in the county. That figure is up from four murders in 2014, the report said.

The number of reported rapes also increased. There was a total of 11 countywide in 2015 compared to nine in 2014, the report said. Of those, eight occurred in the county — up from two in 2014 — while three were reported in the Laurinburg down from seven the year before, according to the state report.

There were 175 aggravated assaults across the county in 2015, about the same as the year before. But the county saw assaults drop from 48 in 2014 to 33 in 2015, the report said. The city saw an increase in assaults from 125 in 2014 to 142, the report said.

Laurinburg Police Chief Darwin Williams said there will always be fluctuations in crime, but said a rise in homicides was something the department hated to see.

“From ’14 to ’15 it rose some, but the fortunate side is we were able to apprehend folks for committing those crimes,” Williams said.

Williams added that it difficult to curb assaults because the choice to commit those attacks is a personal one.

“It’s hard to predict domestics, unless we identify an issue and talk one party into leaving,” Williams said “We do diffuse a lot of incidents and try to talk to people and give people techniques on how to resolve issues, but at the end of the day it comes down to them.”

Williams said the department reaches out to the community and tries to give people the “tools to resolve conflict,” but he cautioned that people have to take “ownership” of their actions.

Williams said that for the last half of 2016, city numbers were down for violent crime.

“From July to the end of December is probably the best the city has had in years as far as violence,” Williams said. “Those are patterns we’d love to keep.”

The report shows personal property crimes rose by 6.2 percent in 2015. Property crimes are those pertaining to burglary, larceny, and auto theft.

Robberies countywide stayed nearly the same decreasing by one from 40 to 39. The number rose slightly in the city from 29 in 2014 to 31 the next year. The number of robberies in the county was down from 11 in 2014 to eight in 2015, the report said.

Car thefts rose from 63 to 70 between 2014 and 2015 for the county. In the city, the figure decreased by nearly half down from 30 to 19.

Williams advises that citizens can help deter personal property crimes by securing their property adding security lights and reporting suspicious activity.

The FBI warns against using the Uniform Crime Report to rank cities and counties saying that valid rankings are only achieved through careful analysis of the conditions affecting a certain area.

“These rough rankings provide no insight into the numerous variables that mold crime in a particular town, city, county, state, tribal area, or region. Consequently, they lead to simplistic and/or incomplete analyses that often create misleading perceptions adversely affecting communities and their residents.”

Williams called Laurinburg “a good city full of good people” but said it was unfortunate that the actions of a few can reflect poorly on the whole town.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said it needed time to review the report and Sheriff Ralph Kersey declined to comment at presstime.

Courtesy photo Scotland’s crime rate for 2015 was up over the year before, but law enforcement said arrests were also on the rise. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_LAW.jpg Courtesy photo Scotland’s crime rate for 2015 was up over the year before, but law enforcement said arrests were also on the rise.

By Beth Lawrence [email protected]

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169