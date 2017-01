RAEFORD − A Laurinburg man has been arrested by Hoke County sheriff’s deputies in a case from 2015.

Jakeem Fields, 27, of Millstone Road was charged with one count of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and one count of felony larceny.

The incident occurred on Sept. 23, 2015 on Aberdeen Road in Raeford. The victim said that someone had broken into her car and took several items.

Fields was arrested on Monday and given a $5,000 secured bond.

