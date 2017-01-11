Police: CSX train hits, kills Maxton resident

MAXTON — A train struck and killed a Maxton man Tuesday night.

Tony Lee Amerson, 48, of 106 S. Austin St., was riding his moped when he was hit by a westbound CSX train at the intersection of North McNair Street and West Central Street, according to Maxton Police Chief Tammy Deese.

A preliminary investigation showed that Amerson traveled around the crossing gate arms and into the train’s path.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Sherman McQueen at Maxton Police Department on 910-844-5667.

http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Rail.jpg