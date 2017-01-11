Nichols named top manager

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg City Manager Charles Nichols has named the Region N Manager of the Year by the Lumber River Council of Governments.

The honor — also known as the John K. McNeil Jr. Award — is presented to the Region N city or county manager who has worked the most diligently and successfully to enhance the livability of their community.

“It is an honor to be recognized by your peers,” Nichols said. “I didn’t expect it and am very humbled. I appreciate the city council nominating me and the Lumber River Council of Governments for selecting me. It means a lot.”

Recipients are chosen by Region N Managers and Administrators Association. The 35 members nominate the potential and then vote on the winner.

“I can’t think of anyone more deserving of the honor,” said Red Springs Town Manager James Bennett, who presented the award to Nichols at the COG’s annual banquet in December. “Charles Nichols is a humble guy, but he is also very knowledgeable about good government. I know he is proud of his hometown and they should be proud of him.”

Nichols was selected city manager for Laurinburg in July 2013. He had served as finance manager for Scotland County before that. A graduate of Scotland High School, Nichols holds a degree in accounting from North Carolina State University and an MBA from the University of North Carolina of Pembroke.

Laurinburg leaders said under Nichols’ leadership, the city has been successful in its pursuit of grant funding from the North Carolina Department of Transportation Pedestrian Planning Program and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Community Transformation. These funds are being used to develop a comprehensive pedestrian plan to increase connectivity within the city.

The Laurinburg native is also credited with coordinating a project between the Scotland County commissioners, the Scotland County school board and Laurinburg Downtown Revitalization Corporation. The partnership allowed the acquisition of a deteriorating facility in need of demolition and the creation of the Laurinburg Art Garden.

The city has also joined the North Carolina Main Street Program as a Downtown Associate Community and has recently been named a Certified Retirement Community.

Nichols also led the city through North Carolina Eastern Municipal Power Agency’s sale of assets to Duke Energy, resulting in a lowering of the city’s electrical rate.

Jan Hester Maynor, executive director for the Lumber River Council of Governments, described Nichols as someone “always looking for innovative solutions to issues faced by small towns.”

“I would say that Charles is a breath of fresh air,” Maynor said. “He is the kind of manager who is willing to listen, give real consideration to the ideas brought to him and process that information to make good decisions.”

Courtesy photo Laurinburg City Manager Charles Nichols, left, is presented with the Region N Manager of the Year Award from Red Springs Town Manager James Bennett during the Lumber River Council of Governments annual banquet.