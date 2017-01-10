Scotland events to honor MLK

LAURINBURG – Scotland County will jump start its commemoration of the King Day with a host of events this week that will stretch into the official holiday on Monday.

Scotland County NAACP’s Youth Council will host separate celebrations four days to honor King’s legacy leading up to his birthday on Sunday. The first event begins on Thursday in Wagram where the Watoto Children’s Choir from Uganda will perform “Oh, What Love” at Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church at 21520 Wagram Road. The performance begins at 6 p.m.

Renee McNeil, an advisor for the youth group, wants everyone to come out to support these “young people from the motherland.”

On Friday, the youth group has asked Laurinburg native and filmmaker Christopher Everett to speak at Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church at 601 N. Main St. That event begins at 6 p.m. Singer Katie Cole will appear as well.

On Saturday, Johna Speller, first vice president for Scotland County’s NAACP Youth and a member of Carver Middle School’s STEM- Science Technology and Math program, will speak at Galilee United Methodist Church at 914 McGirt’s Bridge Road. Music will be provided by the gospel group the Barnes Brothers with guest soloist, Raven Newton. The event begins at 6 p.m.

On Sunday, Eli Breeden, producer of “If You Cook, I’ll Clean,” will speak at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church located at 1019 Shaw Street at 6 pm. Guest musicians will be Hank Bilal and Trejah Bostic.

McNeil believes it is important to have local youth involved in these activities.

“As a community, we must use Dr. King’s example as a guide in addressing our most critical issues through collaborative action to create, strengthen, and sustain healthcare, economic opportunities and ensure proper investment in our youth to promote long-term academic success,” she said.

The Wagram Active Living Center/ Wagram Recreation Center is the site of the second annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration on Friday. The event is from 11 a.m. until noon. Lunch will be served immediately after the program. The guest speaker will be state Rep. Garland Pierce.

On Monday, the Scotland County branch of the NAACP will hold its annual King march. The two-mile march will begin at the National Guard Armory and end at Bright Hopewell Baptist Church.

Last year’s march was attended by 250 people and took place in 40-degree weather. This year, temperatures are expected to be in the mid-60s, according to the Accuweather forecast.

Participants are asked to assemble at 9:45 a.m. The procession will begin at 10 a.m. and continue along Main Street to the church, where King will be honored with a program of music, speeches and performances. George T Ellis, Sr. pastor of Union Grove Baptist Church, is the event’s main speaker.

Herman Tyson, president of Scotland County NAACP, said that the march and program are held as reminders of the significant work that the late civil right leader did to end racial segregation and income inequality.

“We believe in what Dr. King believed in. His last campaign was the Poor People’s Campaign,” Tyson said. “We’re trying to fulfill his dream, make it come alive and come to fruition.”

King helped lead the civil rights movement from 1955 until his assassination on April 4, 1968. He focused on civil disobedience through nonviolent means taking inspiration from his Christian beliefs and the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. He also spoke out on issues of poverty and war.

Tyson added that King events can send the message that when people “gather in unity positive things happen.”

St. Andrews event

St. Andrews will also host a community event to honor King. It is planned for Monday at 6 p.m. at Avinger Auditorium. The theme of the free program is “stronger by our differences.”

Sonny Kelly, an actor and motivator from Fayetteville, will serve as master of ceremonies. Kelly, who performed at the King event last year, is expected to showcase skits from his show “Color of Courage.”

Kelly serves as director of the Find-A-Friend program at the Urban Ministry in Fayetteville. He had previously mentored children in the program and served as a youth minister at a church in Texas. Kelly is earning his doctorate in communications at UNC Chapel Hill.

Guest speaker, in addition to Kelly, is Dr. Regina McClinton, a plant biologist from Grand Valley State University in Michigan. She is the co-founder and inaugural director of the Intercultural Training Certificate at GVSU. She created the certificate to boost students’ intercultural competence, which supports students in valuing and respecting differences.

Other participants during the MLK Day service will include the St. Andrews campus choir and student recitations.

A reception will take place after the event.

By Beth Lawrence [email protected]

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

