Winter weathercools plans forannual bonfire

LAURINBURG —The possibility of inclement weather has postponed tonight’s annual community Christmas tree burning at Legion Park.

Laurinburg Fire Chief Randy Gibson said the bonfire will be lit — a week from today — at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 13 in the parking lot area off Atkinson Street.

This is the third year the city has held the event. All are welcome to attend.

City officials decided to postpone the event after forecasters predicted precipitation moving into the area as rain and likely becoming sleet. According to the National Weather Service, today’s temperatures will bump up against 50 degrees before they start declining. Saturday will bring the best chance of snow as temperatures hover around the freezing mark, and snow expected to begin falling after 1 p.m., the Weather Service said.

Some high school sporting events such as basketball games have been postponed to next week because of the chance of snow, and none are now scheduled for tonight.

The low temperature on Saturday is forecast for 19 degrees, and although Sunday is expected to be sunny, the high is forecast at 35 degrees, so the white stuff would hang around awhile. The roads could be treacherous Saturday night as whatever falls could turn into ice on the roads.

The winter storm system could blanket much of the South with a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow from Texas all the way east to the Carolinas. Even parts of the deep South — including Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama — are bracing for the possibility of snow.

Freezing rain and ice are also possible in areas such as Atlanta, where frozen freeways have shut down traffic in past storms.

City bonfire

The city’s Public Works Department began collecting the discarded Christmas trees this week to form the burn pile. Those who live outside of Laurinburg may also drop off their live trees at the park before Jan. 13 to be burned along with the rest.

“For those haven’t already, we encourage then to bring their trees to add to the pile we have already collected,” Gibson said.

Gibson asks that residents strip trees of ornaments, lights and tinsel.

In addition to an opportunity to promote both literal and figurative warmth, the event will dispose of trees that would pose a significant fire hazard if allowed to dry out in local living rooms.

The trees go up in flames very quickly so residents are encouraged to get there early because once the firefighters light the evergreens it takes less than a minute for the pile to be completely engulfed.

The fire department will also pass out coat hangers to roast marshmallows and any other food items attendees bring along. Firefighters will assist in creating individual fires for children and families to roast marshmallows, hot dogs or anything else they wish to cook by the fire.

Around 100 people turned out for last year’s event that many say is a fun twist on throwing out old Christmas trees.

