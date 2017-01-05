Pittenger: Ethics reform needs Dems.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger said there needs to be changes made to the Office of Congressional Ethics, but it should be done with bipartisan support.

Any proposed reforms to the office should come through regular, bipartisan legislation, according to Pittenger, who was sworn in Tuesday for his third term to the 9th District, that now includes Scotland County.

“My hope is reforms will now move forward via bipartisan legislation which addresses the due process concerns while maintaining an independent system for receiving and investigating complaints against members of Congress and their staff,” the congressman said in a statement.

Pittenger’s fellow Republicans had sought through a closed-door and secret-ballot meeting to place the nonpartisan Office of Congressional Ethics under the purview of the House Ethics Committee. The vote tally among Republican members Monday in favor of the proposal was 119-74. It would have limited the authority of the independent ethics office, but drew a cascade of criticism from Democrats and the Republican Party leadership, including President-elect Donald Trump.

“With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it may be, their number one act and priority. Focus on tax reform, healthcare and so many other things of far greater importance,” Trump said in a pair of tweets.

Proponents of the change say the ethics office shouldn’t be allowed to investigate anonymous complaints filed against members of Congress. Those opposed say the move would substantially weaken Congress’ only independent ethics watchdog.

According to Pittenger, the ethics office needs reforms, but the process to do so needs to be “open and transparent.”

“Both Republicans and Democrats have called for changes to the Office of Congressional Ethics,” Pittenger said. “Both Republicans and Democrats have complained about a lack of due process and called the OCE ‘redundant and duplicative.” Reforms are necessary.”

Pittenger’s own ethics are being looked at by federal investigators probing into personal loans he made to his campaign in the 9th Congressional District in 2012. The FBI and IRS probe is centered on Pittenger Land Investments, a real estate company Pittenger once owned but later turned over to his wife, Suzanne.

On that matter, an official ethics committee investigation is pending until federal employees are finished with their review. After a management change last year, Pittenger and his wife no longer have ties to the company.

Pittenger’s congressional office told a McClatchy reporter that future reforms to the ethics office have no bearing on the pending federal investigation into his former business. Instead, that issue could come before the House Ethics Committee, given that Pittenger himself requested an ethics investigation to rule whether he’d violated any rules.

The ethics committee, according to Pittenger, has previously approved the sale of the business to his wife.

Pittenger, whose district also includes Mecklenburg, Union, Anson, Richmond, Robeson, Bladen, and Cumberland counties, said there are more important issues for Congress to tackle. Pittenger serves as chairman of the Congressional Task Force on Terrorism and Unconventional Warfare and as a member of the House Financial Services Committee

“I am focused on advancing truly affordable health care reform, making our tax code simpler and fairer for every American,” he said. “With a unified Republican government, we have a great opportunity to do good things for hardworking Americans and secure our country.”

Courtesy photo U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger and his wife, Suzanne, are joined by House Speaker Paul Ryan during Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Pittenger.jpg Courtesy photo U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger and his wife, Suzanne, are joined by House Speaker Paul Ryan during Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony.

Changes must be bi-partisan