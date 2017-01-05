New county assistant prepared for new assignment, area

LAURINBURG –Scotland officials said Travis Allen, the new assistant to the county manager, is a quick learner.

Allen, who begin the job on Tuesday, said he needs to be.

“With this job you have to wear many hats, be transparent with the public and be able to communicate with them to let them know what’s going on,” he said.

The position has a starting salary of $47,700, and Allen could receive a pay increase to $48,900 after six months. He was introduced to the Scotland County Board of Commissioners at its regular meeting Tuesday night.

Allen was hired to replace Ann Kurtzman, who serves as clerk to the county board, assistant to the manager and public information officer.

Kurtzman will retire from the position on Jan. 31.

“It’s been a great 16 years for me,” Kurtzman said “Had I not accepted this position I wouldn’t know as many people as I know today in Scotland County. I would have led a very cloistered life.”

Allen will initially serve as assistant to County Manager Kevin Patterson who may eventually recommend him to take on the role of clerk. At that time, Allen will be required to take an oath of office and be sworn in as clerk.

Kurtzman praised Allen’s abilities thus far.

“It’s only the second day, but he’s a quick learner and doing a great job,” Kurtzman said “He’s motivated and enthusiastic. I think he’s a great fit.”

Allen is a native of Murphy and recently earned his Master’s in Public Administration at Western Carolina University. He worked as a graduate assistant at the university where he worked on projects relating to public policy issues.

“I learned what it takes to be an administrator in the public sector and to engage the public,” he said.

Allen also served a stint as right of way supervisor for Cherokee Clearing Inc.

Allen said he and his wife, also a native to Western North Carolina, wanted to see a different part of the state and experience something different. He said that he found Scotland County hospitable when he came to Laurinburg the day before his interview to explore the area. He said he has made a good decision for himself and his family.

“Some of the people I encountered were friendly and welcoming,” he said. “I never really ran into anyone who was rude. I told my wife it felt like being at home with the people I encountered.”

http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Allen.jpg

By Beth Lawrence [email protected]

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169