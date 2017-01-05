Clerk thwarts robbery attempt

LAURINBURG –Police said a man armed with a knife tried to clean out a convenience store cash register but left the Laurinburg shop with a beating instead.

According to police, the man walked up to the counter of the Speedway gas station located on South Main Street with a can of beer. The clerk told police that the man reached into his pocket and said he had a weapon and demanded “all the money out of the register,” according to Assistant Police Chief Cliff Sessoms.

When the clerk walked around the counter to get a better description of the suspect, police said the man pulled out a knife and took a swing at the clerk.

The clerk then punched the man who ran out of the store, according to police. The incident occurred on Monday.

Police arrested Ricky Allen Buck, 41, on Tuesday on charges of robbery, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon. He was placed in Scotland County Jail under a $35,000 secure bond.

Buck claims to be homeless.

By Beth Lawrence [email protected]

