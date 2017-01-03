Officials: Flu season arrives in Scotland County

LAURINBURG — Seasonal flu has arrived in Scotland County, according to health officials here.

Scotland Memorial Hospital instituted visitor restrictions on Tuesday to minimize the risk to patients and the general public. The hospital is discouraging visits by people experiencing flu-like symptoms such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, body aches, diarrhea or vomiting. People with any flu-like illness should be symptom-free for 48 hours before they visit the hospital.

“Flu season is officially upon us at Scotland Health Care System,” said Dr. Cheryl Davis, Scotland Memorial Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer. “The flu has been declared as widespread and we have experienced a significant increase in the number of flu cases recently. Based upon medical evidence and past flu trending data provided by the State, Scotland Health Care System Flu Season Organizational Response begins today.”

Anyone who comes for an appointment to a physician practice/clinic, to the Emergency Center, or other outpatient location will be asked by registration personnel if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms. A yes response will trigger a request by the registration personnel for the individual to wear a mask. All registration areas will have a supply of masks at their disposal.

Children under the age of 12 will not be allowed to visit Scotland Memorial Hospital until the spread of seasonal flu has been minimized.

Davis offers these suggestions to help prevent the flu:

— Wash your hands often with soap and water and frequently clean your living area and commonly-used surfaces such as doorknobs, refrigerator handles, remote controls, computer keyboards, counter tops, faucet handles, and bathroom areas

— Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze

— Avoid touching your face, nose or mouth

— Avoid contact with people who are sick

For information about flu restrictions, call the Infections Prevention Practitioner at 910-291-7595.

