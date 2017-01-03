Laurinburg City Council, mayor to discuss roles at retreat

LAURINBURG –What the mayor of Laurinburg should do — and more importantly say — could be a topic of discussion when the Laurinburg City Council holds its planning retreat next week.

The issue of the mayor’s and the council’s respective roles will be on the agenda of the session planned for Tuesday at the Small Business Innovation Center, beginning at 5 p.m. Council will also use the retreat to look at the roles of officials during “major events” and whether to ban texting by council members during meetings.

The refresher course in civics comes after Mayor Matthew Block wrote a column in The Laurinburg Exchange last month that accused council of having “even a poorer understanding of the mayor’s role than the average citizen.” Council members had complained that Block’s Dec. 6 column had been addressed to President-elect Donald Trump on behalf of the city of Laurinburg without their knowledge or consent.

Block called the criticism “absurd.”

“The mayor has been elected by the citizens to the position of the highest elected official and does not need council’s approval to send letters on behalf of the city to whoever the mayor thinks he should,” Block said. “If the citizens don’t like who the mayor sends letters to on their behalf, the mayor has to answer to them, not to council.”

But council members said that Block fails to remember that that his role is largely ceremonial as spelled out by North Carolina general statutes and the city’s charter.

“When the mayor speaks on behalf of the city of Laurinburg, that also includes council,” Council member Hammond said. “And before a mayor writes any kind of political letter or has any political duties, it should be brought before council, at least for some direction.”

The city’s charter does not set forth any particular duties for the mayor, but North Carolina general statutes set up a weak mayor/ strong council system for small towns.

Under state statute 160A-67, the power of local governance resides with city council and allows them to say which functions the mayor can perform.

The statue reads: “except as otherwise provided by law, the government and general management of the city shall be vested in the council. The powers and duties of the mayor shall be such as are conferred upon him by law, together with such other powers and duties as may be conferred upon him by the council pursuant to law.”

The mayor’s role with council is limited to presiding over council meetings and voting as a tie-breaker, according to state law. The mayor can only act as head of the city in civil matters, as in lawsuits, or in ceremonial purposes.

The statutes set no specific limits on what a mayor can publish. But Hammond reads it differently.

“Council does have some say in some of the things he writes,” Hammond said “If it’s his personal view as a doctor, or whatever his title is, then it should not state, ‘on behalf of.’ Even though he may be writing on behalf of the citizens, he’s still speaking for the council as a whole.”

Block’s column never stated that he was writing on behalf of council or citizens, but he said that he wanted to “share my letter from the city of Laurinburg to President-elect Donald Trump.”

Hammond believes that the mayor’s letter to Trump should have been approved by the board or that he should have written it as a private citizen. Hammond added that she wished Block would focus on representing Laurinburg in a positive manner. She said he too often fails to attend ribbon cuttings and ceremonial events.

“There have been times when the city has looked bad because he said he would appear, and evidently something has come up where he could not show up, and we’ve had no representation,” Hammond said.

Instead, the mayor uses his bully pulpit to run down council and other local board, according to Hammond.

“You can’t recruit business or have people come to live in your community when your top elected official is doing nothing but talking about negative stuff in your community,” Hammond said.

Hammond said that negative issues in the city should be addressed by the board as a whole after coming to a consensus on how to handle the problems like litter, blighted houses, and high unemployment.

“We all have to work to work together and try to come up with some common ground solution.”

By Beth Lawrence [email protected]

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169