Allen named assistant to Scotland County manager

LAURINBURG —Scotland County has named Travis Allen to serve as assistant to the Scotland County manager.

The announcement was made Tuesday and Allen was introduced at that night’s Scotland County Board of Commissioners meeting.

He replaces Ann Kurtzman, who will retire Jan. 31 after nearly 16 years of service as clerk to the board, assistant to the county manager and public information officer.

Allen, a Cherokee County native, has a Master’s in Public Administration from Western Carolina University where he served as a graduate assistant and conducted research for projects centered on North Carolina public policy issues.

Allen also has a Bachelor’s of Science in Criminology and interned with the Jackson County Parole.

As a right-of-way supervisor for Cherokee Clearing Inc., a family-run business, Allen also managed employees and job sites, analyzed pipeline layouts, planned budgets and created timelines for anticipated finish dates.

He began his new job on Tuesday.

In other business, the board held a hearing concerning an application for an Economic Development Community Development Block Grant from the N.C. Department of Commerce.

The grant is part of an incentive package for a business prospect, according to County Manager Kevin Patterson. He declined to disclose who the prospective.

Also on Tuesday, Scotland Memorial Library Director Leon Gyles told commissioners that because of recently installed new software, the library had to institute a fee schedule for its Inter-Library Loan program. The board voted to approve the schedule. In a related matter, the board also approved increasing funding to the library in the amount of $10,059.

Patterson also reviewed the county’s strategic plan, vision and mission statement created at board’s retreat in November and early December. The plan and statements were approved by the board.

Chairman Carol McCall reminded the board that the responsibility for making sure the board implemented and met the goals set forth in the strategic plan “falls on the seven of us” and that they were obligated to the citizens of the county.

“We need to be held accountable for this strategic plan,” McCall said. “As a member, I make that commitment.”

Patterson also reminded the board and the public that the deadline to apply for FEMA funds is Monday.

The board also:

Honored recently retired Parks and Recreation Athletic Supervisor, Al Blades, with a plaque commemorating his 42 years of service to the county.

Approved a request to sell a vehicle used by public buildings as surplus;

Approved receipt of United Way grant in the amount of $6,400 for the purchase of medical equipment,

Approved the receipt of $3,000 for STD prevention and $4,254 for family planning for the county Health Department.

By Beth Lawrence [email protected]

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

