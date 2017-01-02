Police: Laurinburg teen lead authorities on high-speed chase

LAURINBURG –Police said a homeless teenager that a Laurinburg family took into their home, stole cash and a car then lead authorities on a high-speed chase across three counties.

Jaleel Liles, 19, faces felony larceny charges in Laurinburg and could be cited by the South Carolina Highway Patrol for failure to report an accident and leaving the scene of an accident. Liles also faces charges from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Incident began Friday at about 3 a.m., when a Laurinburg police officer was flagged down by Ymeeka Lowe who reported a theft at her home.

According to a police report, Lowe said she was awakened by a noise and found that someone had taken a PlayStation 4 gaming system valued at $300 and $87 in cash.

Lowe told police she chased the person but lost sight of him.

When police returned to Lowe’s residence, she discovered that her 2002 Lexus ES 300 was also missing. It appeared that the suspect had stolen the car while Lowe was out, police said.

During discussions with officers, Lowe told police that she had taken in a teen who said he had been stranded in Laurinburg since Christmas and needed a ride to Hamlet. According to Police Lowe and her son offered to let the man shower and stay the night in the home and said they would take him to Hamlet on Friday.

A Scotland County sheriff’s deputy spotted Lowe’s car later that morning and attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over, authorities said. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies pursued the vehicle into Hamlet where the driver turned onto NC 38 and then into Marlboro County.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, and it flipped, authorities said. The driver fled the scene, and police impounded the car.

Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office later received a call about a man going door-to-door. When deputies arrived, they found an individual with injuries.

The suspect was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital to receive care for his injuries. During an interview with deputies there, officials said they discovered a PlayStation in his backpack.

Authorities said the man initially gave a false name, but they later identified him as Jaleel Lilies of Laurinburg.

Liles, whose last known address is on Jessica Road, was transported to a Charlotte hospital to receive treatment for a broken shoulder.

Officials said he will be transferred to the Scotland County jail after he is treated for his injuries.

By Beth Lawrence [email protected]

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

