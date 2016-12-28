Christmas goes out in blaze of glory

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Fire Department will declare an end to the holidays next week with the annual community Christmas tree burning at Legion Park.

The bonfire will be lit at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 in the parking lot area off Atkinson Street. This is the third year the city has spent the holidays out in flames. All are welcome to attend — and to bring graham crackers and chocolate to go with the marshmallows the fire department will have on hand.

The city’s Public Works Department will start to collect the discarded Christmas trees on Jan. 2, which will help form the burn pile. Residents wanting their live trees — stripped of ornaments, lights and tinsel — can set them out on the curb separate from the rest of their trash and recycling. Those who live outside of Laurinburg may also drop off their live trees at the park before Jan. 6 to be burned along with the rest.

In addition to an opportunity to promote both literal and figurative warmth, the event will dispose of trees that would pose a significant fire hazard if allowed to dry out in local living rooms.

The trees go up in flames very quickly so residents are encouraged to get there early because once the firefighters light the evergreens it takes less than a minute for the pile to be completely engulfed.

The fire department will also pass out coat hangers to roast marshmallows and any other food items attendees bring along. Firefighters will assist in creating individual fires for children and families to roast marshmallows, hot dogs or anything else they wish to cook by the fire.

Around 100 people turned out for last year’s event that many say is some a fun twist on throwing out old Christmas trees.

“To me, this is one of the things Scotland County and Laurinburg does that’s unique and that’s fun,” said James McCall during last year’s tree burning.

The forecast for Jan. 6 is calling for cooler temperatures with highs only reaching the upper 40s and lows dipping into the mid 30s. There is a 50 percent chance of rain, but showers are only expected in the morning and after midnight.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Exchange file photo Children and adults roasted marshmallows and hot dogs during the Laurinburg Fire Department’s annual community Christmas tree burning at Legion Park. This year’s event will be held on Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_0049.jpg Exchange file photo Children and adults roasted marshmallows and hot dogs during the Laurinburg Fire Department’s annual community Christmas tree burning at Legion Park. This year’s event will be held on Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m. Exchange file photo Children and adults roasted marshmallows and hot dogs during the Laurinburg Fire Department’s annual community Christmas tree burning at Legion Park. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_0057.jpg Exchange file photo Children and adults roasted marshmallows and hot dogs during the Laurinburg Fire Department’s annual community Christmas tree burning at Legion Park. Exchange file photo Laurinburg firefighters set a pile of dozens of Christmas trees alight at Legion Park, giving more than an hour of warmth and entertainment to nearly 100 onlookers. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_9830.jpg Exchange file photo Laurinburg firefighters set a pile of dozens of Christmas trees alight at Legion Park, giving more than an hour of warmth and entertainment to nearly 100 onlookers.

Laurinburg to hold tree bonfire