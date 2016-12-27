Principal award ‘testament to IEJ community’

LAURINBURG — Christmas came early for Mary Hemphill.

Just ahead of the holiday break, the principal at I. Ellis Johnson Elementary learned that she had been named Principal of the Year for Region 4 for the 2016-17 school year.

Hemphill was surprised during a weekly staff meeting when members of regional and district administration dropped in to announce the news.

Elisabeth Harrell, assistant principal, said Hemphill was “more than deserving of the honor,”

“When she came into this school, she came in with a vision and lots of energy,” Harrell said “She came in with a plan. She has done a superb job sharing that plan with the faculty and staff and moving full speed ahead … to help bring about change at IEJ.”

But Hemphill, a Hickory native, said the award is really a “testament to the IEJ community.” She said the faculty, students, parents and the school system had been open minded about taking a different approach to education and welcomed change.

“Everybody sees the vision,” Hemphill said. “I am proud to lead, support, guide and work alongside people who are making this change happen for kids.”

Hemphill said she wanted to enhance what she calls the “Walmart Conversation” when a teacher or student is in a store with a cartfull of school supplies and a passerby questions them. Hemphill wanted her students and staff to be able to answer I. Ellis Johnson with “pride and positivity.”

To combat disciplinary issues and to get children and parents actively involved in education, Hemphill and her staff have implemented several programs that head off disciplinary problems or seek to correct, not punish, misbehavior once it has happened.

One program is PROS- positive role models of society. The school enlists the efforts of fathers, uncles and other males who can serve as role models and “connect” with the boys of the school. The men volunteer their time in classrooms.

Under Hemphill’s guidance, Johnson has also reduced suspensions. The number dropped from 469 in 2014 to less than half of that in 2015. This year, the school reports only 15 suspensions so far.

“Students can only learn when they are physically in the building,” Hemphill said. “Fewer suspensions equals more instructional period.”

She added that suspending a student only puts that behavior on pause.

“Keep the babies in school and teach them a new behavior.”

The faculty looked at students who had 12 or more suspensions and decided rather than label these students as discipline problems they would clean the slate so the “the cycle of misbehavior and disruption” would not be perpetuated.

Hemphill works along with the school’s guidance counselor and the students to set academic and behavioral goals for those students. The students have weekly checks and monthly goal adjustments. Hemphill cited one student who had 47 suspensions the year before the program started and reduced that number to two.

“When you are part of something positive, you don’t have a choice but to rise up” Hemphill said.

The school has also taken students to visit universities and colleges to show them that higher education is something they can achieve.

Children who do face in school suspension do not just sit out the day in a room. They are given orientation as to how the program works, a desk, assignments they would have missed otherwise and taught ways to work on improving their behavior.

Not only has behavior improved under Hemphill’s leadership, the school’s state letter grade performance has gone from an F at 32.1 percent proficiency to a D at 48.9 percent — an increase of almost 17 percent.

“We are not stopping. Looking at where we came from it’s a great improvement, but we are going to continue to SOAR.” Hemphill said.

Scotland County Superintendent Ron Hargrave said when one of Scotland school administrators is recognized, it validates the work being done in the county.

“She has worked hard since she came to the county to bring knowledge and enthusiasm and pass that on to work she does,” Hargrave said.

Hemphill has been an educator for 11 years and has co-authored the book “Educational Leaders in a Multicultural Society.” She became principal at Elizabeth Duncan Koontz Elementary in Salisbury in 2013 and came to Laurinburg in 2015. She was formerly the assistant principal at Statesville High School, and she taught third grade Southwest Elementary School.

Hemphill will advance to compete for the state title which will be decided in May. Hargrave believes that Hemphill has an “outstanding shot” at North Carolina’s Principal of the Year title.

Hemphill is a graduate of Meredith College where she was a Teaching Fellow and served in student government beginning her freshman year as class president and ending with a stint as Student Government Association president. She received her doctorate in December 2014.

Harrell said the award is great for the school.

“Everybody that’s attached to Dr. Hemphill comes along on this journey,” she said. “They move forward as she moves forward.”

