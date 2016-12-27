Vet to share inspiring story at dinner

LAURINBURG— Decorated Vietnam veteran Patrick Clebe McClary, known as one of the most outstanding inspirational speakers in America, is coming to Laurinburg.

The retired marine, who lost his left eye and arm in combat, is the featured speaker for the annual 2017 Annual Meeting and Membership Dinner of the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Jan. 26 dinner will be held at the St. Johns Association Building (The Highlands) on Plant Road in Laurinburg. The Chairman’s Reception will be at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m.

McClary, who fulfills about 200 speaking engagements a year, is expected to share his story of determination, courage and faith during his talk in Laurinburg.

“Very rarely are most people today given the opportunity to listen to a true American hero,” said Chris English, chamber executive director. “Raised in South Carolina, First Lt. McClary will contribute to the evening with a speech he has prepared.”

McClary was raised on a 10,000-acre plantation in the South Carolina Low Country. He now lives with his family on Pawley’s Island.

The high school all-star athlete would go on to coach at the University of South Carolina. It was while there that McClary saw a student burning an American flag.

McClary immediately volunteered for duty in the Marine Corps and soon found himself platoon leader of the 1st Reconnaissance Battalion in Vietnam.

It was on his 19th patrol that McClary lost his left arm and eye in arm-to-arm combat. After undergoing more than 34 major operations and countless hours of physical therapy, McClary shares his story to motivate others.

Tom Landry, the former head coach of the Dallas Cowboys has said that McClary “represents all that is good in America.”

“His tremendous courage is an inspiration to all who have heard his story. I am privileged to know him personally and to call him my friend,” Landry said.

In addition to McClary’s talk, current chamber Chairman Dean Nichols will hand the gavel to the 2107 Chairman John Ferguson, who said he wants to build on the chamber’s social and economic successes.

“With programs in place like the Committee of 100, On the Road in Scotland County, Member of the Day, Leadership Scotland and many more, we can continue to create change in Laurinburg and Scotland County,” said Ferguson.

Attendees of the 78 annual meeting will learn the winners of the Dormagen/McClean and Dunbar/McCoy Awards.

The Dormagen/McLean Award was established in 2000 in memory of Chris McLean and Josh Dormagen and will be presented to a deserving Scotland County student or recent graduate that exemplifies the spirit of service, leadership, and positive growth among his or her peers.

Eligible nominees must be residents of Scotland County and be between the ages of 15 and 21 as of December 31, 2016. Additionally, nominees must have completed more than 60 hours of verifiable community or church service over the year and must not have any criminal record violations.

While academic achievement will be considered secondary to community service, nominees must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 to be eligible for the award.

Established in 1988, the Dunbar/McCoy Quality of Life Award is named for Wade Dunbar and Mary McCoy. The award goes to a Scotland County resident considered to be a civic-minded “unsung hero.”

Nominees must live in Scotland County and should have considerable community service experience. Letters of nomination should highlight the nominee’s accomplishments and reasons for receiving the awards, and should be submitted to the Chamber of Commerce at 606 S. Atkinson, Laurinburg, NC 28352 no later than Jan. 6.

Patrick Clebe McClary http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_62_cmyk.jpgPatrick Clebe McClary

Chamber to hold 78th annual member meeting