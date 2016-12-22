Courtesy photo
Mary Hemphill, principal at I. Ellis Johnson Elementary School, center, received an early Christmas present this week. She was surprised by district and regional administration with the announcement that she has been named Region 4’s Principal of the Year for 2016-17. Hemphill, who serves as Principal of the Year for Scotland County Schools, will compete for the state title that will be announced in May.
Courtesy photo Mary Hemphill, principal at I. Ellis Johnson Elementary School, center, received an early Christmas present this week. She was surprised by district and regional administration with the announcement that she has been named Region 4’s Principal of the Year for 2016-17. Hemphill, who serves as Principal of the Year for Scotland County Schools, will compete for the state title that will be announced in May.