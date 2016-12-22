Man charged in Hasty area break in

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office arrested Timmy Hatcher on several charges stemming from an alleged break in.

Hatcher, 54, of Crestline Road, is suspected of stealing a wallet and using someone else’s EBT card at a local convenience store, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities continue to seek a woman in connection to the case, deputies said.

Hatcher was charged Monday with one count each of felony first-degree burglary, larceny after breaking and entering, access government computer to defraud and obtaining property false pretense.

Hatcher is being held at the Scotland County Detention Center under a $75,000.00 secure bond.

Anna Alicea Jacobs of McColl, South Carolina is also wanted in connection to the case.

If you have information on her whereabouts, call the Scotland County Sheriff Office at 276-3385.