Graham earns national certification

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Graham is now a Certified Park and Recreation Professional by the National Certification Board and the National Recreation and Park Association.

The certification is granted to individuals employed in the recreation, park resources and leisure services professions who meet the eligibility requirements—including a combination of higher education and/or work experience—and who successfully complete the national CPRP examination.

The examination tests knowledge in all aspects of general administration, programming and operations management for parks and recreation. CPRP certifications are valid for a period of two years, and professionals who wish to re-apply are required to complete a professional continuing education unit requirements or equivalent academic course work.

The CPRP program is offered by the National Certification Board in coordination with NRPA and the CPRP Certification Committee.

Graham has served as Scotland County Parks and Recreation director since July 2016. He served as director of Parks and Recreation for the town of Pembroke since 2008.

The National Recreation and Park Association is a national, not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing park, recreation and conservation efforts that enhance the quality of life for all people. Through its network of 20,000 recreation and park professionals and the community, NRPA encourages the promotion of healthy lifestyles, recreation initiatives, and conservation of natural and cultural resources.

Bryan Graham http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_graham-DSC_0080-2.jpg Bryan Graham