Laurinburg launches smart park for industry

LAURINBURG – The city of Laurinburg has launched a smart site that officials hope will be a good deal for prospective industry.

The Laurinburg City Council, Scotland County commissioners and members of the Scotland County Economic Development Corporation were on hand to inaugurate the site Tuesday morning.

The 105-acre-park is being developed in cooperation with ElectriCities as part of its Smart Sites program. That effort, developed in 2014, helps public power cities organize “shovel ready” locations for industrial expansion and development.

Carl Rees, senior economic developer from ElectriCities, said the Smart Sites designation guarantees that an industrial location has met stringent requirements.

Funding under Smart Sites is competitive, with only five projects awarded funding annually. Each site must include a minimum of 25 acres, have municipal electric service, water and sewer access within 500 feet, and be within five miles of an interstate or interstate-quality highway.

The industrial park, off Stewartsville Road, is adjacent to US 74 and has access to water, sewer, electric and high-speed internet from the city. The Gulf & Ohio rail line and Piedmont Natural Gas are near the site as well. The site is also roughly 23 miles from Interstate 95.

“Even though this is an agricultural field, we have done the baseline research to know it is suitable for industrial development,” Rees said.

The Laurinburg site will be marketed domestically and internationally at trade shows and industry events, according to Rees. The assistance from Electricities is valued at about $25,000. ElectriCities has helped to develop around 12 such sites in North Carolina.

City Manager Charles Nichols said the park will give economic developers “another tool to show potential industries.”

Mark Ward director of the Economic Development Corporation, agreed and called the park one of the top 10 places in the county to develop.

“It’s flat land ready to be developed,” Ward said “Little site work would be needed.”

The property is currently leased for farming and will remain as farmland until an industry develops it.

Earlier this month, council voted to accept a Rural Economic Development grant of $708,000 that will be used to further develop the property. The grant will extend sewer access to approximately 60 acres of the area that do not currently have sewer line and build a road allowing direct access to the site from US 74. According to Nichols. this will create roughly 165 plus acres that will be ready for development.

ElectriCities is a membership organization including public power communities in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. ElectriCities also provides management services to the state’s two municipal power agencies — N.C. Municipal Power Agency Number 1 and N.C. Eastern Municipal Power Agency.

By Beth Lawrence

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

