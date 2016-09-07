FCC touts Richmond Community College training

LAUREL HILL – Richmond Community College and Laurel Hill manufacturer FCC (North Carolina) signed off on a new round of customized training courses that address topics such as safety practices, supervisory skills, new equipment, quality control, first aid and computer skills.

The North Carolina Community College System, which has money budgeted for customized training for business and industry throughout the state, will pay for the training programs at the plant.

FCC Administration Manager Wayne Cromartie said the new courses are part of long-term partnership with the community college.

“We’ve experienced tremendous growth at FCC, and with the help of Richmond Community College, it’s enabled us to be in this position,” Cromartie said. “Every year there are demands for specific and general training. We have to keep refreshing our training to keep associates up to date in terms of industry standards and other regulations. That’s why it is important that we are able to customize our training program so we meet the needs we have are on yearly basis.”

The college is also working with the company on establishing internship opportunities for college students who are interested in gaining on-the-job training at this state-of-the-art industrial manufacturer.

RCC President Dale McInnis said the college is proud to play a role in educating the workforce and helping to secure funding for this specialized training.

“I believe the most important role of the college system is educating the community’s workforce, and it’s something we take very seriously at RichmondCC,” McInnis said. “Anytime we can get state funds to assist our local industries, we are going to make it happen for the company and its employees.”

In 2015, Richmond Community College provided more than $93,178 of state-funded customized industrial training to 817 employees at 21 Scotland and Richmond companies.

FCC was established in 2000, bringing manufacturing processes from Japan to Scotland County. The company has numerous manufacturing processes that include the manufacture of segmented friction disk, assembly of ATV differentials, and stamping of clutch components for both automobiles and motorcycles.

FCC’s associates are trained in the operation and function of process equipment and gauges. Some manufacturing cells also include robotics to improve efficiency, quality and operator safety.

FCC NC employs more than 450 people at the Laurel Hill facility and 44 people at the paper plant in Laurinburg where the friction material is made.

Wylie Bell For The Exchange

Wylie Bell is director of marketing and communications for Richmond Community College

