Tema Festival looks for queen

LAURINBURG — Seven young women will compete in Saturday’s first-ever Miss Tema Humanitarian Scholarship Pageant.

The pageant will be held at Scotland High School auditorium with doors open at 6 p.m. The contest is part of the two-day festival planned for downtown Lumberton on Saturday and Sunday that from runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. It is sponsored by the African American Cultural Society of Scotland County, Inc.

The pageant contestants are Tamorra Johnson, Jennifer Victoria Cruz, Aaniyah Alford, Trejah Bostic, Bobbi Joy, Deijah McQueen and Destiny Ratliff.

While organizers want the festival to be a celebration of African American culture and heritage, the pageant is open to young women of any race. It will include competitions in talent, interview, and evening wear. The evening wear competition requires an African-inspired gown.

The winner of the Miss Tema contest will have a choice between three prizes: a $1,000 scholarship; a $1,000 shopping spree; or $1,000 toward travel to Ghana. The Junior Miss winner will have the same options, but will compete for a $600 prize. One of the pageant judges will be former Miss Black North Carolina Shaunielle Foster. Local comedian Greg Brown will serve as an emcee. WunZooyah Queenmother Moses and Amazing Papa G will also perform.

In addition to the pageant, Tema will include musical performances, art, literature, food, dancers, drummers, a marching band competition, a step competition, a pageant, speakers, vendors and special awards and recognitions.

The Miss Tema contestants are:

Johnson

Tamorra Johnson is a 13-year-old-musician.

” God has given me a gift to sing and write music,” she said. “I am a caring, loving person, who after going to college wants to become an artist.”

Cruz

Jennifer Victoria Cruz, 17, is a member of Curvaceous Divas and serves in the Scotland County Marching Band.

“I am going to be a technology engineer after graduation,” she said. “I hope to become the next Miss Tema Queen.”

Alford

Aaniyah Alford, 18, is a recent graduate of Scotland High School. She attends Richmond Community College to become a certified nursing assistant.

“Next year I plan on transferring to Winston Salem State University and get my Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing,” she said.

Bostic

Trejah Bostic is an 18-year-old -senior attending Scotland Early College High School. She plans to attend A&T University for her undergraduate degree and Harvard University for her graduate degree.

“My interests are business,music and public speaking,” she said. “I love to sing, I love encouraging and motivating people to be the best that they can be and love themselves.”

Joy

Bobbi Joy is a ninth grader at Mallard Creek High School. She lives in Charlotte.

“I am very outgoing, and fun to be around,” she said. “I play basketball, softball and I also cheered. I love to tell jokes and I am very goofy.”

McQueen

Deijah McQueen is a 10th grader at Scotland High School. The 16-year-old said she loves volunteering in the community and helping the church.

“I’m also on the JV cheerleader team for Scotland High and a flag girl with the marching band for Scotland High School.”

Ratcliff

Destiny Ratliff is 16 years old and a rising senior at Scotland High School. She plans to attend East Carolina University majoring in Law/Criminal Justice.

“My favorite hobby is singing and I enjoy spending time with my family and friends,” she said.​

