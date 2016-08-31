Laurel Hill camp gets tourney gift

LAURINBURG — Faith Presbyterian’s recently held its 15th Annual Ministry and Mission Golf Tournament to help raise money for Monroe Camp.

The tournament that attracted 52 players raised $2,000 that will be used for scholarships for young children to attend Monroe Camp in the summer of 2017. Monroe Camp and Retreat Center, located in Laurel Hill, is a Christian camp and retreat center founded in 1954. The camp offers day and overnight use of its facilities for religious and community groups as well as special occasions. It also home to an annual summer camp for children and teens in the months of June and July.

“Faith Presbyterian Church extends a big thanks to all our players and sponsorships which made this gift to Monroe Camp possible,” said Jane Callahan, a co-chair for the tournament. “The monies will be used for the 2017 Summer Camp for scholarships for children of all ages.”

Winners of the low gross score were: George McIntyre, Tommy McDaniel, Ray Howe and Ed Nassif. The winning team with low putts was: Georgia Mulee, Jennie Meggs, Brian Mulee and Guy Mulee. Course competition: Closest to pins: #2 William Carter, #12 Frank Callahan, Longest Drives: Men: Brian Mulee, Ladies: Carleigh Carter, longest Putt: Men: Guy Mulee and Women: Jennie Meggs.

Also, Lois DeVine was the winner of the heritage quilt that was raffled during the tournament.

The tournament was July 16.

