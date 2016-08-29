Laurinburg student among two shot

LAURINBURG — A shooting that took place over the weekend left injured two people including a 12-year-old boy, according to the Laurinburg Police Department.

Authorities are now searching for a South Carolina teenager who is believed to be connected with Friday’s shootings.

Laurinburg police say Paul Benthall III, 18, of 3635 Academy Road in McColl, South Carolina, opened fire on the two victims Friday at about 11:52 p.m. on Pitt Street near South Caledonia Road in Laurinburg.

Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams declined to discuss a motive or what tied Benthall to the crime.

After reports of gun shots, police said they arrived at the scene to find Demontray Demore Graham, 23, of Laurinburg lying in the road suffering from a gunshot wound. Police discovered that a 12-year-old boy had also been injured by the gunfire.

Investigators did not provide the child’s name or say if he was related to Graham.

Graham and the 12-year-old were treated and released from Scotland Memorial Hospital.

Police said they plan to charge Benthall with attempted murder; assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury; and intentionally discharging a firearm within city limits once he is apprehended.

Williams urged residents with information regarding the whereabouts of Benthall to contact the Laurinburg Police Department. The police department can be reached at 910-276-3211.

Police still searching for shooter

By Nolan Gilmour [email protected]

Reach Nolan Gilmour at 910-506-3171

