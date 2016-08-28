Scotland County Habitat’s store adds 3,000 books

LAURINBURG —Attention book lovers: your chance of running into Ernest Hemingway or Stephenie Meyer just got greater as Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore expanded its selection of books.

The store, which supports the mission of Habitat through donations of household goods, furniture and other items, except clothing, has spent the past five weeks reorganizing its book section to add 3,000 more titles.

The updated book section reopens on Tuesday.

“We had a large selection of books we needed to put out for sale and thought we could redo the section for the start of the school year,” said Chris Carpenter, executive director of the Scotland County Habitat for Humanity. “Our goal with this revamp was to prepare a large variety of books to be ready for the new year. There is something about returning to school that raises students interest level in reading.”

The store that started three years after the local affiliate in 1992, has helped build nearly 50 Habitat homes.

Carpenter said the book section expansion was the brainchild of several former educators who work as volunteers at the store.

“We were blessed to have retired school teachers and administrators as volunteers to make this happen,” he said.

Carpenter said most of the books are donated to the store and sell for between .50 cents and $2.

“Unless it’s something that warrants a little more,” he said. “While we do make money off of the books for our mission, it is not a large amount and we feel making this great selection of books available to the community for such a low price is doing a good service.”

ReStore sells between 500 and 1,000 books a month.

“Our hope is that students will come in or their parents will bring them in to purchase one of these extremely low cost books while their interest in reading is high,” Carpenter said. “There is such a wide variety in selection for students and adult readers. I really hope this will encourage people to read.”

Rodney Hassler, who serves on the Habitat board, agreed.

“I am so pleased we have received such good books,” Hassler said. “We can now recycle them back into the community.”

Run by full-time and part-time employees and a host of volunteers, the store is also full of donated sinks and bathroom fixtures, couches, kitchen utensils and medical supplies.

To date, Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County has built 47 homes. Since 1976, the national organization has built or repaired more than 1 million homes, serving more than 5 million people worldwide.

Habitat for Humanity is a Christian ministry that works to build affordable houses for families in need. In the fall of 1991, a group of Scotland County residents met at the Presbyterian Hut on Church Street to explore the possibility of forming a local Habitat organization.

In the spring of 1992, Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County received its franchise from Habitat for Humanity International and proceeded to build its first house.

Habitat for Humanity ReStore is located at 12340 McColl Road, Laurinburg.

By Scott Witten [email protected]

Reach Scott Witten at 910-506-3023

