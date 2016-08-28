Fayetteville man charged in Laurel Hill death

LAUREL HILL — A Fayetteville man has been charged on Friday in the May shooting death of a Laurel Hill woman.

According to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, James Ray Goins Jr., 28, of Embassy Court, has been arrested for the May 17 death of Kimberly Kelly.

Kelly was shot and killed during a home invasion at her Marston Road residence, according to the sheriff’s office. Reports said the 36-year-old woman was shot in the head. A second victim living at the residence was also shot, but survived, officials said.

Neighbors said the shooting occurred at about 4 a.m. on May 17 after someone barged into the home. Neighbors said they heard from family members that Kelly, a supervisor at Plastek, suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

A third person at the home, believed to be the female victim’s daughter, was able to escape.

Goins was arrested by the criminal investigation division of the sheriff’s office. Investigators did not say where Goins was picked up or what lead authorities to him. North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation assisted the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

Goins was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

He was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center on Friday with no bond.

By Scott Witten [email protected]

Reach Scott Witten at 910-506-3023

