Scotland County schools prepare for new year

LAURINBURG —The new school year does not kick off until Monday, but a bunch of nine graders got their first taste of what high school life will be like.

Scotland High School held an open house on Tuesday to acquaint new students ahead of the new academic year. Ninth graders got a chance to see the campus, find classroom and meet teachers.

“I am excited to get registered for school here at Scotland High School and start classes,” said Aaron Goode, an incoming ninth-grade student.

There was an open house for student in grades 10 to 12 on Wednesday. County middle schools and Shaw Academy also held open houses on Wednesday. Elementary schools in Scotland County will hold open house today from 4 to 7 p.m.

“I am ready for school to start, it has been a long summer,” said Kaylee Miller, an 11th grader, who helped hand out schedules to the incoming ninth graders on Tuesday.

As motivation to do well in school, Scotland Motors will donate a car to a high school student, according to Meredith Bounds, school public information officer. Good grades and behavior will determine the winner.

“Students will be awarded tickets for good grades and attendance and their names will be thrown into the hopper to win the car,” Bounds said. “I wish they had this when I was in school.”

The prize is a 2015 Chevrolet Spark.

“We wanted to celebrate our 50th anniversary while also saying thank you to the community,” said Lee Howell, owner of Scotland Motors. “We couldn’t have picked a better partner than the school system.”

Teachers and staff will get their own kick off to the new school year with the annual convocation that will take place Friday at 9 a.m. in the high school auditorium.

Awards for the prior year’s principal, assistant principal, teacher, and teacher assistant of the year will be given out at the convocation.

“The convocation gives us an opportunity to celebrate to past and upcoming school year,” Bounds said.

Nolan Gilmour|Laurinburg Exchange Incoming students picking up the class schedules from Scotland High School students Tyler Sellers, Kaylee Miller and Negie Babor. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_shs.jpg Nolan Gilmour|Laurinburg Exchange Incoming students picking up the class schedules from Scotland High School students Tyler Sellers, Kaylee Miller and Negie Babor. Nolan Gilmour|Laurinburg Exchange Members of the Scotland High School varsity cheerleading squad helped welcome members of the Class of 2020 during Tuesday’s freshmen open house. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_IMG_6241.jpg Nolan Gilmour|Laurinburg Exchange Members of the Scotland High School varsity cheerleading squad helped welcome members of the Class of 2020 during Tuesday’s freshmen open house.

Scotland schools start Monday

By Nolan Gilmour [email protected]

Reach Nolan Gilmour at 910-506-3171

Reach Nolan Gilmour at 910-506-3171