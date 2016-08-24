Laurinburg events to remember 9/11

LAURINBURG — As the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks nears, several local remembrances are being planned to mark the date.

On Sept. 1 , First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg will hold an event called Hope on the Hill — an outdoor prayer service to pray for police and first responders in Scotland County to commemorate Sept. 11.

The program, which is open to the public, will combine scripture, hymns, testimony, prayers and information. The brief service will take place at noon at the three crosses on the Hill facing Main Street behind the church at 101 W. Church St.

There will will also be a program on Sept. 10 hosted by McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium to honor local firefighters, law enforcement officers, military personnel, volunteer rescue squad members, first responders, 911 communications staff and EMS personnel. The event will begin at 2 p.m. at the Clinton V. Willis National Guard Armory.

“Our firefighters, law enforcement and these other groups, not just here, but everywhere are under appreciated,” said Sherrill Bumgarner, McDougald owner. “We want to recognize them for serving and protecting our community. We will be serving lunch to the honorees and their immediate family members at 1 p.m. which will be provided by local businesses.”

There will be several guest speakers who will offer words of appreciation and support.

The Scotland County High School JROTC will be presenting the nation’s colors and a bagpiper will be present along with someone who will perform Taps.

“D.H. Griffin of Greensboro, who handled the salvage operation of the Twin Towers, has graciously offered to loan us a piece of the towers for display,” Bumgarner said. “The community has been very supportive and we hope the public will come out to recognize these individuals and show our appreciation for what they do for our community.”

For information, contact McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium at 910-276-2200.

http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_911_cmyk.jpg