Festival honors college history

LAURINBURG — More than 40 years after artists gathered to commemorate the impact they and others made on the culture of Black Mountain College, a festival celebrating the liberal arts institution continues this Friday.

In the spring of 1974, St. Andrews Presbyterian College, now St. Andrews University, held the first Black Mountain College Festival to celebrate its history, mission, and its arts.

American architect and inventor, Buckminster Fuller delivered the opening address and built one of his famous geodesic domes on campus. Poets Robert Creeley and Jonathan Williams read from their works. Dancer John Cage and choreographer Merce Cunningham staged a collaborative music and dance performance.

Historian Martin Duberman and literary critic Leslie Fiedler gave lectures. The works of artists Robert Rauschenberg and Josef Albers were exhibited. The Baroque Ensemble and the Clarion Woodwind Quintet from the North Carolina School of the Arts and the Piedmont Chamber Orchestra performed three concerts.

In the fall of 2016, St. Andrews University is highlighting its connection to Black Mountain College with a semester-long festival showcasing poets and artists who have been influenced by the legendary school as well as scholars who have studied its history.

Scotland County should be proud of its connection to Black Mountain College, which was open from 1933 to 1957, but closed due to lack of funding, according to Dr. Ted Wojtasik, festival co-host and professor of English at SAU.

“It is a piece of North Carolina history. It was in Appalachia, it was in Black Mountain. We as North Carolinians can take pride that the school is in our state,” Wojtasik said.

It was built during the heights of the Great Depression era, he said and it was influenced by the John Dewey method.

“It was an experimental and innovative school with an arts-centered curriculum,” Wojtasik said. “Artists, musicians, dancers and writers taught artists musicians dancers and writers.”

It may not seem remarkable now, Wojtasik said, but at the time, it was.

More than 30 scholars, artists, poets, writers, musicians, inventors, and dancers will be involved in the Black Mountain College Festival 2016. Events will include poetry readings by Whit Griffin, Peter O’Leary, Jonathan Greene, Lisa Jarnot, Thomas Meyer, Basil King, Shannon Tharp, Nathaniel Mackey, and Mary de Rachewiltz.

Tom Patterson, Madge McKeithen, Ted Wojtasik, Jane Unrue, Martha King, Allegra Fuller Snyder, and Musa Mayer will read prose.

Panelists for discussions include: Joseph Bathanti and Mary Emma Harris on the history and influence of BMC; Ronald H. Bayes, F. Whitney Jones, Tom Patterson, and Neal Bushoven on reminiscences of the 1974 Festival; Madge McKeithen, Ted Wojtasik, and Jane Unrue on Open Prose; Thomas Meyer and Lisa Jarnot on reminiscences of Robert Creeley and Jonathan Williams; Musa Mayer, Mary de Rachewiltz, and Allegra Fuller Snyder on fathers and daughters; and Joseph Bathanti, Eva Diaz, and Mary Emma Harris on the future of Black Mountain College.

The first panel discussion is set to take place Friday at 6 p.m. in the Hogan Choral Room located in the Vardell building on the SAU campus.

Other events include a musical program by Sean Moore; three art exhibitions: Jonathan Williams’ Outsider Art Work, by Tom Patterson; Poetry, Textiles & Photography, a collaborative art work, by Dobree Adams and Jonathan Green; and Basil King Art Work, by Basil King.

Kurt Przybilla will present a science project; the Helen Simoneau Dance Company and the Douglas Dunn Dance Company will perform; and Tom Patterson will interview Martha and Basil King, BMC graduates, about their time there.

The Vardell Art Gallery, which will host the “Way-out People Way Out There” art exhibit, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting August 26 and ending Sept. 23.

Wojtasik said he hopes that teachers at all high schools and middle schools in Laurinburg and Scotland County will plan class trips to see dance performances or view art exhibits. All events are free and open to the public.

Self-Portrait with a Bus and Bird, a painted wood cutout construction by James Harold Jenning, is among pieces on display at St. Andrew's University during the Black Mountain College Festival at the Vardell Art Gallery. It is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting August 26 and ending Sept. 23.

