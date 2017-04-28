Public hearings set for Scotland County school closings

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools will hold a public hearing on May 8 to get public input on closing Covington Street and North Laurinburg Elementary schools.

The hearing for Covington Street will take place at 5 p.m. followed by the hearing for North Laurinburg at 5:30 p.m.

The regular school board meeting is at 6 p.m. on May 8.

The hearings are required before school officials put out bids for the construction of additions to Laurel Hill and Sycamore Lane Elementary schools. Any additions to Wagram Elementary School have been put on hold according to the board.

Pinnacle Architecture co-owner Randy Baker told the board the plans for the additions would take about a month. Baker informed board members that bids need to go out by mid-to-late June to have the additions completed by August 2018 and avoid an increase construction costs.

“Time is of the essence because construction costs are escalating because material costs are going up and so are labor costs because contractors are getting busy,” Baker said. “If we can get this out on the street within a month and a half we can have both of those schools up and running by 2018 — that gives us a 12-month construction period.”

Construction will include expanding parent pick-up lanes at both schools to make traffic flow better and get cars off the main road. The board also discussed potentially having two schools at Sycamore Lane, under the same room — one school for Pre-K through second-grade students and another for third through fifth-grade students.

“The only school we have looked at (splitting) into two schools is Sycamore Lane, we talked about that because of the number of students being at 900,” said Superintendent Ron Hargrave. “We could redesign the school and have a separate entrance for the pre-K portion, but we would need to know if that’s the direction we’re going because it needs to be included in the design.”

Adding the separate entrances for Sycamore Lane would cost an extra $1 million, but Baker said the way the school is currently laid out that the idea would work really well.

Board members asked to see the schematics at the May 8 meeting at 6 p.m. — following the public hearings on closing Covington Street and North Laurinburg — to determine if separate entrances were something officials were interested in pursuing.

