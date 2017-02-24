Lady Scots soccer has high expectations, despite youth

LAURINBURG — The Lady Scots soccer team is young, but that isn’t stopped second-year head coach Abbi (Giaier) Marsh from setting high expectations for her team.

In Marsh’s first year as head coach, the Lady Scots finished 5-16 overall and 1-9 in Southeastern conference play. The Lady Scots saw their season come to a close with a 9-1 defeat against Richmond in the first round of the conference tournament.

Five wins might not seem like much, but for the Lady Scots it was double the number of games they won during the 2015 season. This year, Marsh wants to double that number again to 10 wins and she thinks she has the team to do it.

“We have a lot of raw talent, unpolished skills and speed off the ball,” she said. “It should be an interesting year because we’re still a really young team, a lot of sophomores and just two seniors. Who wouldn’t love a winning season? But in my second year I’m just looking to get more wins than we did last year and to grow as a team. Ten wins would be awesome, but we’ll take what we can get.”

The Lady Scots will feature 10 sophomores, three freshmen, three juniors, and two seniors, something Marsh is hoping will set her team up for success not only this year, but for the next several years — with a little hard work.

“One of our goals is to form a team that’s going to last into the next season — we’re building from the ground up, so even though it’s my second year we still have a long way to go. From last year to now we’re on our way but there’s always room from improvement,” Marsh said.

The team had their first scrimmage on Thursday against South View and for many of the players it was their first time taking the field together — another obstacle the Lady Scots will have to tackle during the early goings of the season. Something else Marsh says her players need to work on is polishing what they do when the ball comes to them.

“We have to polish up what happens when the ball actually gets to them, our movement off the ball is important and we do a good job with that but as soon as the ball gets to them — that’s still a work in progress.”

Another key to success for the Lady Scots this season will to not get down on themselves after the opposing team scores a goal.

“I don’t want see all my players heads drop and them be done after the first goal,” she said. “If we have a goal scored against us, then we need to have that light a fire under us and come back. If we can’t do that every game is just going to be a mini-defeat in itself.”

Leading the Lady Scots will be the two seniors — Anna Griswold and Emma Gray Beacham. The four-year starters are going to play a key role according to Marsh in getting the team motivated and believing they can win.

“They are captains for a reason,” she said. “They are experienced and have both been on varsity all four years. Anna is in goal for us, she knows what she’s doing, and so does Emma Gray. They know how to lead a team, I’ve seen them do it. It’s just weather the team chooses to follow. Emma Gray and Anna do a good job of rounding up the girls and getting them focused and excited.”

Griswold is resume her duties in the goal while Beacham will again play midfielder and sweeper. Beacham was the Lady Scots only all-conference selection, as they finished last in the SEC at 1-9.

In terms of conference competition, Marsh said the SEC will be tough sledding for her team because of the level of talent. Last season, Pinecrest went undefeated in the SEC regular season and tournament to claim the title. The Lady Patriots advanced to the third round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A playoffs, before being eliminated by Lake Norman, 2-1.

Lumberton finished second at 8-2 followed by Richmond at 5-4-1 in the three spot. Hoke claimed fourth place with a 3-5-2 SEC record just head of Purnell in fifth at 1-8-1.

The toughest match-up for the Lady Scots will be Richmond, just like in many other sports, the two rivals always bring out the best — and worst — when they meet.

“Always Richmond, they are always one,” said Marsh. “They will be our Senior Night team, so we’re always hungry against them. Hoke and Purnell have been pretty close in past years, but every game is going to be a competition.”

Some of the Lady Scots conference games looked like they were slam-dunk victories, but then the second-half would hit and the Lady Scots struggles began. Marsh said her team needs to be able to put an entire game together this season if they want to be successful.

“There were some games last year that the score shouldn’t have been what it was and I’ve sat down with a lot of our returners and we know that,” she said. “One of our goals this year is to not just be a first-half team, but be a second-half team. If we can do that I think we have a chance to be in the running. I would love to make it to the conference championship but it all depends on what the girls make of the season.”

With such a young team Marsh knows there will be growing pains in the early part of the season, but is confident the talent of the team will result in more wins than the program has seen in several years.

“We’re still a growing program. I’m going to expect a lot and I think the girls have already realized that,” she said. “It’s trying to make a varsity team just that a varsity team and doing what we can with the time that’s given.

The Lady Scots open their season on Monday, Feb. 27 at 5:30 p.m. with a trip to Union Pines. Their home opener will take place on Wednesday, March 1 against Jack Britt.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The 2017 Lady Scots soccer team in order of seniority, Anna Griswold, Emma Gray Beacham, Kaylee Miller, Willow Holman, Kayla Hendrix, Sarah Eury, Beatrice Eddy, Angel Moore, Emoni McRae, Courtney Carter, Breanna Revels, Alexxus Sampson, Liza McIntyre, Zatilya McInnis, Jamaura Baker, Denisha Hill, Emily Stevens and Claire Carter. The Lady Scots are coached by Abbi Marsh. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_0179.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The 2017 Lady Scots soccer team in order of seniority, Anna Griswold, Emma Gray Beacham, Kaylee Miller, Willow Holman, Kayla Hendrix, Sarah Eury, Beatrice Eddy, Angel Moore, Emoni McRae, Courtney Carter, Breanna Revels, Alexxus Sampson, Liza McIntyre, Zatilya McInnis, Jamaura Baker, Denisha Hill, Emily Stevens and Claire Carter. The Lady Scots are coached by Abbi Marsh. Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The captains and seniors for the 2017 Lady Scots soccer team are Anna Griswold and Emma Gray Beacham. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_0184.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The captains and seniors for the 2017 Lady Scots soccer team are Anna Griswold and Emma Gray Beacham.

Open season Monday at Union Pines

By Amber Hatten [email protected]